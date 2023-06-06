Software Engineer

Jun 6, 2023

Our client in the Automotive Sector, based in East London is currently looking to employ a Software Engineer.
An awesome career opportunity awaits.
Requirements:

  • Minimum National Diploma Electrical / B.Eng. Mechatronics.
  • 2 – 5 Years’ experience in Automation.
  • Mechanical, Electronics and Electrical Troubleshooting.
  • Strong Understanding of Electrical Processes.
  • Wonderware and Siemens WinCC advantageous.
  • Ability to work shifts, weekends, and overtime.
  • Excellent Communication Skills.
  • Good Presentational Skills.
  • Quality Focus and Team player.
  • Driver’s License and Own Transport essential.

Responsibilities:

  • Knowledge of PLC Software Systems (Siemens).
  • Strong understanding of SCADA and HMI systems (MES is advantageous).
  • Setup of complex PLC hardware configurations.
  • Setup of Interfaces to various devices.
  • Project Planning, Installation and Commissioning support for installations.
  • Mechanical, pneumatic & paint related service and project activities on paint and sealing robots.
  • Responsible for commissioning and service activities.
  • Build good business relationship with customer related to service activities.
  • Site safety implementation during projects and service work.
  • Attend site meetings and project meetings.
  • Technical assistance during Production support time (Breakdowns).
  • Verify and compile data records of all test readings.
  • Meeting Project deadlines.

Please note should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Software Engineer
  • automotive
  • plc programming
  • troubleshooting
  • communication
  • mechanical

Learn more/Apply for this position