Solidworks Applications Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client based in Cape Town, Milnerton, is seeking a talented Applications Engineer to join their dynamic team.

As a SolidWorks Applications Engineer, you will have the opportunity to work with cutting-edge software and provide technical support and training to our valued customers. You will collaborate with sales and marketing teams to identify new business opportunities and provide technical input for proposals and customer demonstrations.

If you are a problem solver who is passionate about mechanical design principles and engineering software, we want to hear from you. In this role, you will have the chance to showcase your skills by developing custom solutions using SolidWorks software for specific customer needs.

Qualifications for this position include a bachelor’s degree in engineering, as well as in-depth knowledge of SolidWorks software and its features and functionality. Strong communication and presentation skills are a must, as you will be explaining technical concepts to non-technical audiences.

In addition to a competitive salary and benefits package, our company offers a collaborative and supportive work environment that encourages innovation and professional growth.

Responsibilities:

Providing high-quality technical support to clients on queries related to SOLIDWORKS, SOLIDWORKS PDM, and 3DExperience via phone, email, or one-on-one support sessions.

Building trust and developing strong relationships with clients by demonstrating a clear understanding of their business, processes, and requirements.

Identifying areas for personal development through self-reflection and feedback from team members.

Conducting training sessions for customers on the use of SOLIDWORKS Desktop and 3DEXPERIENCE, either online, on-site, or at our premises.

Collaborating with team members, sharing knowledge and actively participating in teamwork.

Creating knowledge articles, FAQs, white papers, dos and don’ts, and best practices to help clients better understand and use our products.

Communicating effectively both internally and externally in a proactive manner.

Presenting Proof of Concepts, project proposals, product demos, and expense estimates to both technical and non-technical clients and stakeholders.

Working with sales, operations, and marketing teams to provide consistent and cohesive information to prospects and customers about our products and services.



Requirements:

You will possess a Degree /Diploma in Engineering , or be able to demonstrate suitable previous experience, in Mechanical Engineering or another relevant technical field.

Have a proven track record of either, Manufacturing, Design, Simulation or Product Data Management experience.

A pragmatic approach to building relationships with customers by simplifying complex topics while always relaying the business value of the technical solution.

You will possess excellent communication skills, verbal and written and be a good listener.

A love for great customer service and goal-oriented relationship building.

Experience with 3D CAD software such as SOLIDWORKS Desktop CAD or 3DEXPERIENCE SOLIDWORKS roles.

Result Orientated: Using expertise and knowledge to solve complicated problems and with the guidance of a senior team member solve complex problems. Clearly understand goals and objectives for assigned projects, as well as the respective roles and deliver them within the committed time frame. Accepting responsibility and accountability for the goals and objectives. Identifies and communicates issues that have not been assigned to senior team members. Commits to a time frame and delivers within that commitment. Do not over-promise and under-deliver. Clearly identify urgency while managing and communicating the urgency or potential risks/delays to team members and external resources.



Desired Skills:

Solidworks desktop CAD

3D experience

3D Cad

Design

Manufacturing

Data management and reporting

