Test Analyst II (Planning & Merchandising) – Contract – Western Cape Cape Town

To perform functional and non-functional testing for the implementation of:

Successful business solutions (new and changed applications / functionality)

Defect fixes

System enhancements

End-to-end, systems integration and regression testing

Regression testing (this will be for changes to systems or business products) and fixes for incidents

Non-functional testing such as performance-related and security-related testing

This role identifies and defines the required test scenarios and/or test cases, coordinates the execution of testing inclusive of functional hand-over points, monitors detailed testing progress and results in each test cycle and evaluates the overall quality. The test analyst verifies and validates that the intended solution meets stated requirements, expected outcomes and specifications that guided its design and development, and that they work as expected.

Testing includes integration to non-SAP, external systems.

Job Scope functional areas

SAP Master Data Management ? SAP Rebates Management

Rebates Settlements Management i.e. Condition Contracts

SAP Purchasing and Materials Management

SAP Pricing and Promotions

Qualifications:

Formal Education Grade 12

Diploma or Degree qualified (IT or related technical)

Formal software testing training (e.g. ISTQB, ISEB)

Specific: SAP Master Data Management (MDM)

Master data is the core data of an enterprise that exists independently of specific business transactions and is referenced in business transactions. It builds the foundation for the smooth execution of business processes and well-informed business decisions.

Master data represents business objects rather than business transactions and is rarely changed over a long period of time.

Material master data

Customer master data

Vendor master data

Pricing/conditions master data

Warehouse management master data

Rebates and Condition Contracts

Specific: SAP Sales and Distribution (SD) Certification or working experience SAP SD modules deal in managing all transactions ranging from inquiries, proposals, quotations, pricing, and more. The sales and distribution module helps greatly in inventory control and management. SAP SD module consists of master data, system configuration, and transactions. Some of the sub-components of the SAP SD module are master data, sales support, sales, shipping and transportation, billing, credit management, sales information system, and so on.

Specific: SAP Materials Management (MM) Certification or working experience SAP MM module as the term suggests manages materials required, processed, and produced in enterprises. Different types of procurement processes are managed with this system. Sub-components in SAP MM module are Master Data, consumption-based planning, Purchasing, inventory management, invoice verification, and so on.



Key performance areas:

Test scenario and/or test case preparation, construction and review.

Test prerequisites compilation.

Test execution, recording and defect logging.

Maintain testing that conforms to the TCoE quality standards framework with a high level of accuracy.

Test status updates and reporting.

Test closure activities.

Responsibilities:

Test planning and analysis

Test scenario and/or test case preparation, construction and review.

Contribute to develop, modify, and ensure that software testing plans are executed in an agile or sequential framework.

Provide estimates for assigned task duration, along with confidence levels and foreseeable dependencies. Identify the testing effort required by calculating the sizing needed for the given release and plan the required effort for the same.

Represent the customer in understanding how they use the system and including the most relevant end to end user scenarios in test plans and automation.

Identify the testing scope required for each release based on the requirements, User Stories and verify Acceptance Criteria.

Ensure optimal test coverage, based on requirements for Functional (Positive + Negative), Informational and non-Functional Requirements. o Identify and document key test scenarios with alternate and negative test variants. Document the test cases. Identify what to test by translating process models, functional- and business requirement specifications / product backlog requirements into testable test cases. Determine the test criteria.

Determine the prerequisites.

Design the Test Case Library and Create test scripts.

Record the expected results.

Review final test cases with test lead or Agile team.

Obtain test scope validation and approval.

Test prerequisites compilation

Identify and obtain required test resources (data, scenarios, tools).

Identify the required test environment.

Ensure test environment setup, e.g. test server access and test logins.

Prepare test results pack for results recording and sign-off.

Test execution, recording and defect logging

Follow the written test case/ specification.

Execute alternate test variants and negative scenarios.

Record test results.

Compare actual results against expected results.

Record pass/fail status of each test case.

Report, record and assign defects identified.

Retest and update on fixed defects.

Execute regression tests.

Maintain the test environments.

Maintain the test environment and script sets.

Assist in maintaining the data in the test environments.

Maintain testing that conforms to the TCoE quality standards framework with a high level of accuracy.

Understand the application under test and ensure that it meets the necessary expectations as defined by business.

Ensure Quality Assurance of all testing activities.

Maintain test documentation to reflect current system operations. Identify opportunities for continuous improvement.

Support improvement of the testing process and quality initiatives.

Test status updates and reporting

Provide feedback to the Development team or Agile team and ensure the work is carried out in accordance with the schedule and the quality requirements.

Inform management of any negative trends in the quality of software in pre- and post-production.

Provide estimates and feedback to the Team Lead for project scheduling purposes.

Ensure effective communication with key stakeholders.

Prepare and maintain the TCoE test tracking report and related Tools (e.g. ALM QC, JIRA)

Ensure test status updates are provided in a standard format.

Test closure activities

Ensure test completion – no outstanding high risk issues, defects have been fixed and retested, deferred or accepted as permanent restrictions.

Handover test artifacts to people who need it in the future, eg maintenance or support teams.

Participate in project retrospectives and contribute and document lessons learnt.

Ensure scripts are added to the TCoE script library.

Archive (where required) test work products such as test results, test logs, test status reports, data input files.

Knowledge:

Basic requirements (4+ years):

Proven experience in test requirement extraction, test preparation, execution and reporting.

Proven experience of static testing, functional testing, system testing, end-to-end scenario testing, integration testing, regression testing and non-functional testing.

Integration with internal and external services and systems, such as (2+ years):

B2B

ASR

AWR

GTS

Trade Terms

TradeCloud

BambooRose

POS Retalix

POS DM (CAR)

POS Integration Management (PIMS)

Sales Central (Datarite)

INFOR

WMS

SAP COR3 Retail Business Warehouse (BWRetail)

Enterprise ETL and Data Quality Management (SAP Data Services)

JDA Demand Forecasting

Skills

4+ years Manual testing experience

2+ years SQL experience

3+ years Test Tools experience (ALM QC, Jira, etc).

2+ years Testing in a Retail sector

2+ years SAP Integration with external systems such as BambooRose, B2B, MQ

2+ years SAP Materials Management (MM)experience

2+ years JDA Forecasting, ASR, AWR experience

2+ years SAP Purchasing / Materials Management Decent understanding of SAP purchasing modules is required with experience in the testing of SAP Local and Import Procurement. Experience in Stores and Distribution Centre procurement processes. SAP Retail & Purchasing cross-functional experience SAPIRT330 Planning Purchasing and Merchandise Distribution OR SAPIRT Function Overview in SAP for Retail

2+ years SAP Master Data Management

2+ years SAP Stores, Distribution Centre and Retail cross-functional experience

1+ years SAP Warehouse Management and Logistics Understanding of WM processes in SAP. Configuration of SAP WM or EWM module. Integration of different modules with MM (i.e. MM/SD) Any other modules would be advantageous Prior SAP (integrated) implementation experience.

1+ years SAP Stores Knowledge Decent understanding of SAP Store modules is required with experience in the testing of SAP POS. Experience in Front-end Fiori application.

1+ years SAP HANA knowledge Experience working on HANA would be advantageous Understand how to find tables, view data in those tables Understand how to find views, validate the output of a view, troubleshoot data in the view.

2+ years Testing in an Agile environment

1+ years SAP GTS experience

1+ years Automated testing tool experience

2+ years Experience of testing using test management tools such as ALM/QC.

1+ years Experience in HPE Unified Functional Testing (UFT), Neoload & Load Runner.

Experience of testing using an automated test tool such as QC and QTP/Selenium/UFT or any other.

3+ years Thorough knowledge of structured test methods and processes.

3+ years Proven experience of testing complex user interfaces.

3+ years Excellent understanding of testing concepts and the role of QA within Agile development methodology / Scrum management techniques.

3+ years Specification of functional / non-functional test data requirements.

1+ years Solution Manager experience – SOLMAN CHARM.

Competencies

Essential

Risk identification.

Analysing and problem solving.

Applying expertise and technology.

Continuous Learning and researching.

Deadline driven with a sense of urgency.

Proactive Planning, workload balancing and organising.

Excellent documentation skills & adherence to standards.

Solution driven with high aptitude of process understanding.

A commitment to quality and a thorough approach to work delivery.

Concise, clear and relevant written and spoken communication skills.

Effective collaboration in working within team and cross-functional teams.

Needs to be able to run with a task on their own and drive it to completion.

Delivering agreed outcome driven results and meeting customer expectations.

Confident in their ability to test that they can reject development when tests fail.

Must not only test what works/positive flow, but also look for what does not work, and attempt to break the system: alternate and negative test analysis.

Desirable

Ability to coordinate a grouped test-scope for short periods of time with cross-functional team members.

Desired Skills:

Manual testing

SAP Purchasing / Materials Management

SAP Master Data Management (MDM)

ISTQB/ISEB

