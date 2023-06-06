Test Automation Engineer

Jun 6, 2023

A leading HealthTech platform company with a culture based on strong values, accountability, collaboration and no politics, is looking for a Test Automation Engineer. Our client believes in transforming healthcare to enhance people’s lives and they find creative ways to make healthcare more affordable and accessible to everyone – all through tech. The company is a thriving and growing company that rewards great performance and offers wide and varied growth opportunities.
Duties:

  • Building business-focused digital solutions
  • Growing and leveraging our business partnerships
  • Ensure that products and solutions delivered by the company are of the highest quality.
  • Follow testing processes to meet the business requirements.
  • Enhance the efficiency of the testing processes with the use of test automation tools and methods
  • Achieve and maintain SLAs
  • Execute exploratory tests in order to gain context and log defects
  • Complete test cases in order to gain knowledge about the state of the software system
  • Design and run scripts for automation in testing
  • Use test automation frameworks to develop tests
  • Log bugs/defect reports in defect logging applications and communicate to product stakeholders
  • Design and update test cases according to product requirements
  • Test specification reviews and sign-off
  • Participate in code review
  • Participate in project stand-ups or scrums
  • Working long hours and/or over weekends may be necessary from time to time, in order to meet project timelines.
  • Own transport to and from work over these times is essential

Qualifications & Experience:

  • Tertiary degree (BS in Computer Science, Software Engineering, B. Com Informatics or other related technology degrees) strongly preferred
  • 5 years experience in software testing
  • Experience with testing in agile projects
  • Experience working closely with developers while writing unit tests
  • Experience testing the development and consumption of APIs and web services
  • Solid working experience in one or more of the following programming languages:
    • Java
    • Python
    • Ruby
    • Scala
    • Groovy
    • Javascript
    • Typescript

  • Solid working experience in a test automation framework such as
    • TestNG
    • Selenium
    • Appium
    • Cypress
    • Robot Framework
    • Cucumber
    • Playwright

Knowledge and Skills:

  • Programming
  • Writing test automation scripts
  • Very good knowledge of testing methodologies
  • Test analysis knowledge
  • Intermediate SQL knowledge
  • Unit testing experience
  • Good – very good Windows operating system knowledge
  • Good understanding of PC hardware
  • Basic networking skills
  • Familiarity with the principles of technical design and programming, both OO and procedural
  • UML – Use cases and, sequence and activity
  • SDLC
  • Risk identification
  • Behaviour of software systems
  • HCI principles
  • Keep up to date with the testing industry by means of books, online content or social media platforms

Behavioral Competence:

  • Verbal and written communication skills
  • Attention to detail
  • Ability to work under pressure
  • Ability to keep the big picture in mind when testing solutions
  • Ability to manage personal delivery targets
  • Ability to identify risk and communicate it
  • High level analytical and problem solving skills, with a demonstrated ability to investigate complex issues and make informed decisions about them when written guidelines are not necessarily available
  • Ability to build good relationships with colleagues you work closely with Other Testers, Developers, Business Analysts, Product Managers, etc.
  • Great team player

Desired Skills:

  • Automation Tester
  • Selenium
  • Cucumber
  • Test Automation Scripts

