A leading HealthTech platform company with a culture based on strong values, accountability, collaboration and no politics, is looking for a Test Automation Engineer. Our client believes in transforming healthcare to enhance people’s lives and they find creative ways to make healthcare more affordable and accessible to everyone – all through tech. The company is a thriving and growing company that rewards great performance and offers wide and varied growth opportunities.
Duties:
- Building business-focused digital solutions
- Growing and leveraging our business partnerships
- Ensure that products and solutions delivered by the company are of the highest quality.
- Follow testing processes to meet the business requirements.
- Enhance the efficiency of the testing processes with the use of test automation tools and methods
- Achieve and maintain SLAs
- Execute exploratory tests in order to gain context and log defects
- Complete test cases in order to gain knowledge about the state of the software system
- Design and run scripts for automation in testing
- Use test automation frameworks to develop tests
- Log bugs/defect reports in defect logging applications and communicate to product stakeholders
- Design and update test cases according to product requirements
- Test specification reviews and sign-off
- Participate in code review
- Participate in project stand-ups or scrums
- Working long hours and/or over weekends may be necessary from time to time, in order to meet project timelines.
- Own transport to and from work over these times is essential
Qualifications & Experience:
- Tertiary degree (BS in Computer Science, Software Engineering, B. Com Informatics or other related technology degrees) strongly preferred
- 5 years experience in software testing
- Experience with testing in agile projects
- Experience working closely with developers while writing unit tests
- Experience testing the development and consumption of APIs and web services
- Solid working experience in one or more of the following programming languages:
- Java
- Python
- Ruby
- Scala
- Groovy
- Javascript
- Typescript
- Solid working experience in a test automation framework such as
- TestNG
- Selenium
- Appium
- Cypress
- Robot Framework
- Cucumber
- Playwright
Knowledge and Skills:
- Programming
- Writing test automation scripts
- Very good knowledge of testing methodologies
- Test analysis knowledge
- Intermediate SQL knowledge
- Unit testing experience
- Good – very good Windows operating system knowledge
- Good understanding of PC hardware
- Basic networking skills
- Familiarity with the principles of technical design and programming, both OO and procedural
- UML – Use cases and, sequence and activity
- SDLC
- Risk identification
- Behaviour of software systems
- HCI principles
- Keep up to date with the testing industry by means of books, online content or social media platforms
Behavioral Competence:
- Verbal and written communication skills
- Attention to detail
- Ability to work under pressure
- Ability to keep the big picture in mind when testing solutions
- Ability to manage personal delivery targets
- Ability to identify risk and communicate it
- High level analytical and problem solving skills, with a demonstrated ability to investigate complex issues and make informed decisions about them when written guidelines are not necessarily available
- Ability to build good relationships with colleagues you work closely with Other Testers, Developers, Business Analysts, Product Managers, etc.
- Great team player
