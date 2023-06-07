ABAP Developer at Ntice Search – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client, a leader in the FMCG space, is looking for a SAP ABAP Developer to join their team based in Johannesburg! You will play a critical role in the design, development, and implementation of solutions using the ABAP Neptune platform. Your primary responsibility will be to collaborate with stakeholders and understand their requirements, translating them into technical specifications and solutions that leverage the capabilities of ABAP Neptune.

Key Responsibilities

Design and develop solutions using the ABAP Neptune platform

Collaborate with stakeholders to gather requirements and translate them into technical specifications

Implement and configure ABAP Neptune applications based on business needs

Conduct system testing and troubleshoot any issues that arise

Provide ongoing support and maintenance for ABAP Neptune applications

Minimum Requirements:

Proven experience as an ABAP Neptune Developer

Strong expertise in designing and developing solutions using the ABAP Neptune platform

Proficiency in programming languages such as JavaScript, HTML, and CSS

Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills

Strong communication and collaboration abilities

Desired Skills:

ABAP

Developer

SAP

