ABAP Developer at Ntice Search

Our client, a leader in the FMCG space, is looking for a SAP ABAP Developer to join their team based in Johannesburg! You will play a critical role in the design, development, and implementation of solutions using the ABAP Neptune platform. Your primary responsibility will be to collaborate with stakeholders and understand their requirements, translating them into technical specifications and solutions that leverage the capabilities of ABAP Neptune.
Key Responsibilities
- Design and develop solutions using the ABAP Neptune platform
- Collaborate with stakeholders to gather requirements and translate them into technical specifications
- Implement and configure ABAP Neptune applications based on business needs
- Conduct system testing and troubleshoot any issues that arise
- Provide ongoing support and maintenance for ABAP Neptune applications
Minimum Requirements:
- Proven experience as an ABAP Neptune Developer
- Strong expertise in designing and developing solutions using the ABAP Neptune platform
- Proficiency in programming languages such as JavaScript, HTML, and CSS
- Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills
- Strong communication and collaboration abilities
Desired Skills:
- ABAP
- Developer
- SAP