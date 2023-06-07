Business Analyst Finance – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Within a specific business application area, such as hire to retire process (Employee Lifecycle) with the HR Business process, the identification, and development of new and alternative approaches to performing business activities that are made possible by the availability of information and communications technology. Responsible for the methodical investigation, analysis, and documentation of the application in terms of the finance business processes and the information used. The definition of the requirements for improving any aspect of the processes and systems, and the creation of viable functional specifications in preparation for the construction of the information systems.

Implementing change management strategies to drive organizational transformation.



Education (Formal Qualification required)

Minimum

Minimum of Diploma or Bachelors Degree

Accounting Experience to a supervisory level (10 years +)

Ideal

Bachelor’s degree in (Information Systems, Informatics, Computer Science or Information Technology) – NQF 7 or Bachelor’s degree in (Accounting) – NQF 7

Microsoft D365 user experience

Agile Business Analysis (Preferred)

Minimum Experience:

Application Support – Year(s) 1-3

Finance and Accounting – Year(s) 1-3

HR or Payroll processing experience – Year(s) 1-2

Desired Skills:

application support

finance

accounting

hr

payroll

