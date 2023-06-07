Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

ENVIRONMENT:

One of the world’s leading neutral NVOCC’s, with more than 70 offices worldwide, is looking for a Business Analyst who has a Business Management Degree (Any Specialization) to join their team. Certifications will be a distinguishing factor.

DUTIES:

Initial Analysis of the Requirements & Validating it (With Business Examples)

Preparation of Requirement Scope & then get it Approved (This will not contain any Technical

Elements, but then Logical Elements will be present)

Connecting with Product BA based on the Approved RS & then Following up for Technical BRD &

the Timelines

Resolving the Queries raised by Product during the Technical BRD Steps

Demoing to the Business users post the Development & responsible for getting UAT Signoff

Preparation of User Guide on New Functionalities & sharing with Business Users

Experience of transition handling is preferred.

Prior experience as a Business Analyst or Customer facing role would be an added advantage.

REQUIREMENTS:

Education: Business Management Degree – Any Specialization

Certification/s will be a distinguishing factor.

ATTRIBUTES:

Good Verbal and Written Communication Skills

Ability to perform multiple tasks concurrently and meet deadlines.

Demonstrate a positive attitude for learning/Innovation and apply to solve the problem in the system.

Able to work under pressure, positive attitude towards teamwork and good responsibility.

Problem-solving skills and capacity to work independently as well as with the team.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Business

Analyst

Remote

Learn more/Apply for this position