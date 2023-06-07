Business Analyst – KwaZulu-Natal Pietermaritzburg

BUSINESS ANALYST
BASED IN PIETERMARITZBURG
People with a job title of Business Analyst experience (current or previous) will also be suitable.
Salary =R40 000 CTC per month.
If currently not employed will be started on a Temp contract.
Medical aid & Provident fund benefits offered by the Company for permanent employees.
Please note that the Company works on a CTC structure, so if starting on a Temp basis the new joiner’s provident fund and medical aid amounts will not be added during this time, this will affect the basic salary.
Once permanent, the package will be adjusted accordingly to include medical aid + provident fund, all at R40 000 CTC.
Critical thinking, problem-solving, and decision-making
Conduct surveys, workshops, and tests. Analyze and model data to produce conclusions. Create suggestions and solutions for strategic and operational changes.
Desired Skills:
- Critical Thinking
- Problem Solving
- Decision Making
- Strategic Thinking
- Strategic Planning
- Process Mapping
- Business analysis
- Business Process Analysis
- Business Process
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Food & Beverage Manufacturing
- 2 to 5 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree