Business Analyst – KwaZulu-Natal Pietermaritzburg

BUSINESS ANALYST

BASED IN PIETERMARITZBURG

People with a job title of Business Analyst experience (current or previous) will also be suitable.

Salary =R40 000 CTC per month.

If currently not employed will be started on a Temp contract.

Medical aid & Provident fund benefits offered by the Company for permanent employees.

Please note that the Company works on a CTC structure, so if starting on a Temp basis the new joiner’s provident fund and medical aid amounts will not be added during this time, this will affect the basic salary.

Once permanent, the package will be adjusted accordingly to include medical aid + provident fund, all at R40 000 CTC.

Critical thinking, problem-solving, and decision-making

Conduct surveys, workshops, and tests. Analyze and model data to produce conclusions. Create suggestions and solutions for strategic and operational changes.

Desired Skills:

Critical Thinking

Problem Solving

Decision Making

Strategic Thinking

Strategic Planning

Process Mapping

Business analysis

Business Process Analysis

Business Process

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Food & Beverage Manufacturing

2 to 5 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

