Our client, a leading provider serving clients in the USA, Europe, and the UK, is seeking a talented Business Intelligence Analyst to join their team. They pride themselves on their cutting-edge software technology and their commitment to staying ahead of market trends. In this role, you will play a vital part in extracting valuable insights from large datasets and supporting the decision-making process. The ideal candidate will possess the ability to transform data into actionable information, enabling well-informed business decisions. Having a Microsoft Business Intelligence (MSBI) certification, particularly in Querying Data with Transact-SQL (70-461), would be advantageous. A bachelor’s degree is also beneficial, along with at least 3 years of experience working with SQL Server databases and Transact-SQL.

Identify potential process improvements and areas within the business for the BI team to get involved.

Preparing reports and presentations and deriving business insights

Ad hoc analysis (scenario modelling, impact analysis etc.)

Develop, test, and implement data driven (SQL) reports.

Identify new process improvement opportunities.

Excellent written and verbal skills

Analise customer behavior, market trends and demographics.

Project management skills.

Any Microsoft Business Intelligence (MSBI) certification – No negotiations (70-461: Querying Data with Transact-SQL advantageous).

Bachelor’s degree advantageous.

3+ years working experience with SQL Server databases and Transact-SQL.

Advanced Excel (Pivot, VLOOKUP, etc.).

Experience with SSRS.

Database documentation experience.

Experience in building report models with visualisation tools (Power-BI advantageous).

Good, applied statistics skills, such as distributions, statistical testing, regression, etc.

Machine Learning and Analytics experience advantageous.

Strong analytical skills with the ability to collect, organise, analyse, and disseminate significant amounts of information with attention to detail and accuracy.

