Business Process Analyst

ENVIRONMENT:

AN innovative Financial Services Group seeks a critical thinking Business Process Analyst with a data-driven approach & the ability to solve complex problems to join its Efficiency & Enablement team where your core role will be to manage and deliver initiatives designed to improve the lives of both teams and customers. This will be done through business process management, automation, Continuous Improvement projects and systems enhancements. You will also be expected to ensure that all business processes are documented and fit for purpose – meaning that they are applicable, efficient, cost effective and customer centric. The ideal candidate will possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Business/Economics/Accounting or similar discipline with 5+ years’ work experience in a similar role including having advanced understanding of business functions, workflows & processes and having established Continuous Improvement methodology such as LEAN and Six Sigma.

DUTIES:

Create process documentation/workflows, Standard Operating Procedures (SOP).

Gather and process data through interviewing of stakeholders and observations.

Collect and document business requirements for process improvement and automation efforts.

Facilitate process/workflow sessions in order to collaborate on process improvements, automation capabilities.

Review information and trends to ensure that the output of processes is achieved and that they are meeting agreed-upon service levels.

Conduct assessments against the process activities to highlight areas of improvement or concerns.

Identify issues and risks.

Communicate inconsistencies and areas for improvement to management.

Participate in the problem resolution.

Manage and deliver Continuous Improvement projects.

Manage process change (Change Management).

Monitor and measure process performance including adherence and efficiency.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Economics, Accounting, or similar (preferred).

Experience/Skills –

5+ Years’ experience as a Business Process Analyst or in a similar role.

Experience using established Continuous Improvement methodology (e.g., LEAN, Six Sigma) essential.

Advanced understanding of business functions, workflows, and processes.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent organisational and time management skills.

Outstanding communication and presentation skills.

Great analytical skills.

Attention to detail.

Self-starter.

Highly adaptable approach.

COMMENTS:

