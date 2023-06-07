Data Analyst at Ntice Search – Gauteng New Redruth

Our client, a private investment company associated with the Mining industry, is currently looking for a Data Analyst to join their team in Johannesburg! The Data analysts’ primary responsibility is the creating and maintenance of organizational reports.

Key Responsibilities

Work with business stakeholders to understand their data needs and translate them into technical requirements for the ERP system

Specify, gather, clean, combine and aggregate data from disparate sources for data analysis and reporting needs

Use tools like Power BI and SQL Server Reporting Services to extract data from the ERP system and transform it into meaningful insights that can be used to inform business decisions

Train and support user community in the use of reports, BI tools, and the interpretation of analysis results

Identify gaps in existing business processes and product offerings and formulate recommendations to improve them

Build data visualizations to improve access and visibility into the content from all key reports and our data in general

Collect and apply feedback from business presentations, user training and peer review to continuously improve reporting and analysis solutions

Proactively communicate the status (including blockers, risks, issues) and roadmap of the work assigned to you, with all affected stakeholders

Cultivate relationships and collaborate cross-functionally to shape, support, and execute on business and product goals

Identify data quality issues, their corresponding root cause and collaborate with business, product, and data teams to drive improvements in data hygiene

Continuously upskill and stay abreast of new developments in Data Analysis & BI tools, methodologies, and applications

Minimum Requirements

Relevant tertiary qualification and/or relevant certifications

5+ years relevant experience as a Data Analyst

Exposure to report/dashboard developer & BI tools such as Power BI, SSRS, SSIS etc.

Strong verbal and written communication skills in English and understand how to share insights and analytical results to both technical and non-technical audiences.

Knows how to work with stakeholders to gather Data & Analysis requirements and communicate findings

Advanced SQL & Excel skills

Knowledge of data analysis techniques, such as time series analysis, scenario analysis, clustering & segmentation, regression, decision trees, forecasting, and interpretation & creation of probability distributions (proficiency in a few of these will suffice)

Analytical and problem-solving skills

Execution-oriented, and able to complete tasks independently

Desired Skills:

Data

Analyst

Dashboard

Learn more/Apply for this position