Our client is looking for a highly skilled data engineer to join their team on a contract basis.
PRIMARY DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
The successful candidate is responsible for turning data into information, information into insight and insight into business decisions. Responsibilities include conducting full life-cycle activities to include requirements analysis and design, database development and reporting capabilities, and continuously monitoring performance and quality control plans to identify improvements.
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:
Tertiary degree, diploma or certificate in a related field (BSc Computer Science, B.IT or Informatics related degrees).
EXPERIENCE AND KNOWLEDGE:
- 7 + years’ working experience as a BI Reporting Analyst, Database Developer and/or Software Consultant.
- Working Knowledge of Database design and Data analytics (specifically Power BI).
- The ideal candidate must have at least 5 + years’ experience in the following technologies, tools and disciplines:
- Tableau and/or Power BI
- MS SQL
- Microsoft Azure
- Predictive Analytics: Python and R
- Database Warehousing, data consolidation and reporting
- BI standards and best practices.
- Experience working with multiple data sources.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Understand the business processes, underlying business rules and how organizational data supports the business.
- Evaluates internal and external requirement to provide appropriate solutions.
- Perform source system data analysis and data mapping as needed to perform data integration and transformation.
- Design, develop and update databases to store information for reporting.
- Document technical specifications or requirements.
- Data analysis, design and reporting.
- Design new and improve existing reporting solutions.
- Sets standards for look and feel associated with BI applications, along with the appropriate tool used to build standard reports, dashboards and ad hoc reporting applications.
- Cultivates an ongoing partnership with power users in the business, maintaining knowledge of business operations, strategies, information requirements, and priorities.
- Initiate process changes and enhancements where necessary and see to successful implementation.
- Develop information communication procedures.
- Document operational procedures.
- Update knowledge about emerging industry or technology trends.
- Provide technical support for software/technology maintenance or use.
- Researching various available technologies.
- Provide assistance to the Junior Consultants in their learning curve.
COMPETENCIES:
- Critical Thinking: Using logic and reasoning to identify the strengths and weaknesses of alternative solutions, conclusions or approaches to problems.
- Active Learning: Understanding the implications of new information for both current and future problem-solving and decision-making.
- Systems Analysis: Determining how a system should work and how changes in conditions, operations, and the environment will affect outcomes.
- Complex Problem Solving: Identifying complex problems and reviewing related information to develop and evaluate options and implement solutions.
- Deductive Reasoning: The ability to apply general rules to specific problems to produce answers that make sense.
- Inductive Reasoning: The ability to combine pieces of information to form general rules or conclusions (includes finding a relationship among seemingly unrelated events).
- Excellent communication skills: Ability to engage with C-level stakeholders, both verbal and non-verbal and communicate a deep understanding of the business and a broad knowledge of technology and applications.
- Technical Literacy: Possess a high level of technical literacy, which helps them determine how a software solution fits into an organization’s current structure and assists in the development of specifications and requirements.
- Analytical Assessment: A high level of analysis to examine current systems and determine overall project needs and scope.
- Schedule Management: Extensive time management skills to determine development schedules and milestones and ensure that deliverables are completed on time for oneself and your team.
- Team Leadership: To oversee and direct development teams throughout the project development lifecycle, experience with team leadership and motivation is essentialAbility to translate strategy and strategic objectives into measurable and executable projects
- Experience working on large project(s) incorporating processes and procedures and standards
- Creativity, self-confidence, and flexibility.
Desired Skills:
- Data Engineer
- Managed Services
- BI