Data Engineer

Our client is looking for a highly skilled data engineer to join their team on a contract basis.

PRIMARY DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

The successful candidate is responsible for turning data into information, information into insight and insight into business decisions. Responsibilities include conducting full life-cycle activities to include requirements analysis and design, database development and reporting capabilities, and continuously monitoring performance and quality control plans to identify improvements.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Tertiary degree, diploma or certificate in a related field (BSc Computer Science, B.IT or Informatics related degrees).

EXPERIENCE AND KNOWLEDGE:

7 + years’ working experience as a BI Reporting Analyst, Database Developer and/or Software Consultant.

Working Knowledge of Database design and Data analytics (specifically Power BI).

The ideal candidate must have at least 5 + years’ experience in the following technologies, tools and disciplines: Tableau and/or Power BI MS SQL Microsoft Azure Predictive Analytics: Python and R Database Warehousing, data consolidation and reporting

BI standards and best practices.

Experience working with multiple data sources.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Understand the business processes, underlying business rules and how organizational data supports the business.

Evaluates internal and external requirement to provide appropriate solutions.

Perform source system data analysis and data mapping as needed to perform data integration and transformation.

Design, develop and update databases to store information for reporting.

Document technical specifications or requirements.

Data analysis, design and reporting.

Design new and improve existing reporting solutions.

Sets standards for look and feel associated with BI applications, along with the appropriate tool used to build standard reports, dashboards and ad hoc reporting applications.

Cultivates an ongoing partnership with power users in the business, maintaining knowledge of business operations, strategies, information requirements, and priorities.

Initiate process changes and enhancements where necessary and see to successful implementation.

Develop information communication procedures.

Document operational procedures.

Update knowledge about emerging industry or technology trends.

Provide technical support for software/technology maintenance or use.

Researching various available technologies.

Provide assistance to the Junior Consultants in their learning curve.

COMPETENCIES:

Critical Thinking: Using logic and reasoning to identify the strengths and weaknesses of alternative solutions, conclusions or approaches to problems.

Active Learning: Understanding the implications of new information for both current and future problem-solving and decision-making.

Systems Analysis: Determining how a system should work and how changes in conditions, operations, and the environment will affect outcomes.

Complex Problem Solving: Identifying complex problems and reviewing related information to develop and evaluate options and implement solutions.

Deductive Reasoning: The ability to apply general rules to specific problems to produce answers that make sense.

Inductive Reasoning: The ability to combine pieces of information to form general rules or conclusions (includes finding a relationship among seemingly unrelated events).

Excellent communication skills: Ability to engage with C-level stakeholders, both verbal and non-verbal and communicate a deep understanding of the business and a broad knowledge of technology and applications.

Technical Literacy: Possess a high level of technical literacy, which helps them determine how a software solution fits into an organization’s current structure and assists in the development of specifications and requirements.

Analytical Assessment: A high level of analysis to examine current systems and determine overall project needs and scope.

Schedule Management: Extensive time management skills to determine development schedules and milestones and ensure that deliverables are completed on time for oneself and your team.

Team Leadership: To oversee and direct development teams throughout the project development lifecycle, experience with team leadership and motivation is essentialAbility to translate strategy and strategic objectives into measurable and executable projects

Experience working on large project(s) incorporating processes and procedures and standards

Creativity, self-confidence, and flexibility.

Desired Skills:

Data Engineer

Managed Services

BI

