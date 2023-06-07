Data Engineer

A Fantastic opportunity for the broad spectrum of Data Engineers out there.
This is a great chance for the young engineers looking to start their professional careers in Sandton with one of the biggest retail giants.
Requirements:
- A relevant qualification in Information Technology.
- Post graduate degree (advantageous).
- At least 5 Years experience in Solution Architecture, Data Architecture, Business Intelligence.
- AWS – Redshift
- Leading in large-scale digital, data and analytics and/or business intelligence projects.
- Base SAS programming and SAS data studio.
- General SAS experience
- Agile Methodologies experience.
- In-depth knowledge and experience of Retail SAP architecture, implementation and operations
- Strong networks and knowledge of emerging trends across Data/Analytics (Big Data, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, AI)
- Expert knowledge of complex IT environments (technical, security, business)
- Knowledge of technology and SDLC and Agile methodology
- Knowledge of retail industry data models
- Advanced knowledge of compliance and IT governance
Apply now for more info 🙂
Desired Skills:
- solutions architecture
- data architecture
- Business Intelligence
- AWS – Redshift
- SAS data studio
- SAS
- Agile methodologies
- retail sap
- SDLC
- IT Governance