Data Engineer – Gauteng Marlboro

A Fantastic opportunity for the broad spectrum of Data Engineers out there.

This is a great chance for the young engineers looking to start their professional careers in Sandton with one of the biggest retail giants.

Requirements:

A relevant qualification in Information Technology.

Post graduate degree (advantageous).

At least 5 Years experience in Solution Architecture, Data Architecture, Business Intelligence.

AWS – Redshift

Leading in large-scale digital, data and analytics and/or business intelligence projects.

Base SAS programming and SAS data studio.

General SAS experience

Agile Methodologies experience.

In-depth knowledge and experience of Retail SAP architecture, implementation and operations

Strong networks and knowledge of emerging trends across Data/Analytics (Big Data, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, AI)

Expert knowledge of complex IT environments (technical, security, business)

Knowledge of technology and SDLC and Agile methodology

Knowledge of retail industry data models

Advanced knowledge of compliance and IT governance

Desired Skills:

solutions architecture

data architecture

Business Intelligence

AWS – Redshift

SAS data studio

SAS

Agile methodologies

retail sap

SDLC

IT Governance

