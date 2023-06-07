Data Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

Jun 7, 2023

Our client is looking for a highly skilled data engineer to join their team on a contract basis.
PRIMARY DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

The successful candidate is responsible for turning data into information, information into insight and insight into business decisions. Responsibilities include conducting full life-cycle activities to include requirements analysis and design, database development and reporting capabilities, and continuously monitoring performance and quality control plans to identify improvements.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Tertiary degree, diploma or certificate in a related field (BSc Computer Science, B.IT or Informatics related degrees).

EXPERIENCE AND KNOWLEDGE:

  • 7 + years’ working experience as a BI Reporting Analyst, Database Developer and/or Software Consultant.
  • Working Knowledge of Database design and Data analytics (specifically Power BI).
  • The ideal candidate must have at least 5 + years’ experience in the following technologies, tools and disciplines:
    • Tableau and/or Power BI
    • MS SQL
    • Microsoft Azure
    • Predictive Analytics: Python and R
    • Database Warehousing, data consolidation and reporting

  • BI standards and best practices.

  • Experience working with multiple data sources.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Understand the business processes, underlying business rules and how organizational data supports the business.
  • Evaluates internal and external requirement to provide appropriate solutions.
  • Perform source system data analysis and data mapping as needed to perform data integration and transformation.
  • Design, develop and update databases to store information for reporting.
  • Document technical specifications or requirements.
  • Data analysis, design and reporting.
  • Design new and improve existing reporting solutions.
  • Sets standards for look and feel associated with BI applications, along with the appropriate tool used to build standard reports, dashboards and ad hoc reporting applications.
  • Cultivates an ongoing partnership with power users in the business, maintaining knowledge of business operations, strategies, information requirements, and priorities.
  • Initiate process changes and enhancements where necessary and see to successful implementation.
  • Develop information communication procedures.
  • Document operational procedures.
  • Update knowledge about emerging industry or technology trends.
  • Provide technical support for software/technology maintenance or use.
  • Researching various available technologies.
  • Provide assistance to the Junior Consultants in their learning curve.

COMPETENCIES:

  • Critical Thinking: Using logic and reasoning to identify the strengths and weaknesses of alternative solutions, conclusions or approaches to problems.
  • Active Learning: Understanding the implications of new information for both current and future problem-solving and decision-making.
  • Systems Analysis: Determining how a system should work and how changes in conditions, operations, and the environment will affect outcomes.
  • Complex Problem Solving: Identifying complex problems and reviewing related information to develop and evaluate options and implement solutions.
  • Deductive Reasoning: The ability to apply general rules to specific problems to produce answers that make sense.
  • Inductive Reasoning: The ability to combine pieces of information to form general rules or conclusions (includes finding a relationship among seemingly unrelated events).
  • Excellent communication skills: Ability to engage with C-level stakeholders, both verbal and non-verbal and communicate a deep understanding of the business and a broad knowledge of technology and applications.
  • Technical Literacy: Possess a high level of technical literacy, which helps them determine how a software solution fits into an organization’s current structure and assists in the development of specifications and requirements.
  • Analytical Assessment: A high level of analysis to examine current systems and determine overall project needs and scope.
  • Schedule Management: Extensive time management skills to determine development schedules and milestones and ensure that deliverables are completed on time for oneself and your team.
  • Team Leadership: To oversee and direct development teams throughout the project development lifecycle, experience with team leadership and motivation is essentialAbility to translate strategy and strategic objectives into measurable and executable projects
  • Experience working on large project(s) incorporating processes and procedures and standards
  • Creativity, self-confidence, and flexibility.

Desired Skills:

  • Data Engineer
  • Managed Services
  • BI

