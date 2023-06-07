Database MS Administrator

Number 1 in their field needs your MS SQL Database experience. This hybrid role in Cape Town will wait for no man or woman or Database guru. APPLY NOW!
What;’s needed for this role ?
At least 3-5 years’ equivalent work experience in a data base administration position responsible for managing Database environments.
- Experience with MS Data Base performance tuning and monitoring tools
- – MS SQL functions experience
- – Knowledge of systems development life cycle methodologies
Minimum requirements :
- – ITC and criminal record clear
- SA ID Holder
- Matric
- STRONG SQL database experience
Please send your updated CV and skills matrix to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- DBA
- SQL
- MS SQL
- SQL DBA
- Hybrid working
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Plus Medical and pension and more!