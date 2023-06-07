Database MS Administrator

Number 1 in their field needs your MS SQL Database experience. This hybrid role in Cape Town will wait for no man or woman or Database guru. APPLY NOW!

What;’s needed for this role ?

At least 3-5 years’ equivalent work experience in a data base administration position responsible for managing Database environments.

Experience with MS Data Base performance tuning and monitoring tools

– MS SQL functions experience

– Knowledge of systems development life cycle methodologies

Minimum requirements :

– ITC and criminal record clear

SA ID Holder

Matric

STRONG SQL database experience

Desired Skills:

DBA

SQL

MS SQL

SQL DBA

Hybrid working

Employer & Job Benefits:

Plus Medical and pension and more!

