Database MS Administrator

Jun 7, 2023

Number 1 in their field needs your MS SQL Database experience. This hybrid role in Cape Town will wait for no man or woman or Database guru. APPLY NOW!
What;’s needed for this role ?

At least 3-5 years’ equivalent work experience in a data base administration position responsible for managing Database environments.

  • Experience with MS Data Base performance tuning and monitoring tools
  • – MS SQL functions experience
  • – Knowledge of systems development life cycle methodologies

Minimum requirements :

  • – ITC and criminal record clear
  • SA ID Holder
  • Matric
  • STRONG SQL database experience

Please send your updated CV and skills matrix to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • DBA
  • SQL
  • MS SQL
  • SQL DBA
  • Hybrid working

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Plus Medical and pension and more!

