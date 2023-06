ECommerce Full Stack Developer

Looking for a Full Stack Developer to grow our growing Team and Company.

Experience in Ecommerce would be essential

Hybris is advantageous.

C#

C#.NET

.NET Core

JavaScript

Web AI’s

Azure (Advantageous)

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

About The Employer:

Automotive

