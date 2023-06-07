Facilities and Technical Assistant – FAEL at Air Traffic and Navigation Services – Eastern Cape East London

Introduction

To provide support and maintenance of ATNS Operations Complex buildings and all related satellite buildings and sites. All building maintenance activities and site maintenance activities, which includes but is not limited to painting, cleaning, cutting of grass, clearing trees and repairing the general buildings. Further to that assistance to Engineering Technicians with the maintenance of all CNS/ATM systems which include but is not limited to, packing and unpacking vehicles with all the required equipment for trips.

Description

PREVENTATIVE AND CORRECTIVE MAINTENANCE:Perform, if minor action required, routine preventive and corrective maintenance on ATNS buildings and related infrastructure. These activities include carrying out and/or operating maintenance equipment at all buildings which may include:Lifts, Hoists and Ladders Power ToolsAir Conditioning SystemsHand held Fire Extinguishing equipmentPlumbing SystemsGardens & lawnsPest ControlOperating Security Systems, access control and intrusion alarms

ESCORTING Contractors during Building and Site Maintenance activities

TRANSPORTSupervise ATNS Vehicles in respect of: log books, licenses, permits, record sheets and service schedulesDriver and Messenger duties as required

MAINTENANCE SUPPORTAssist the Engineering Technicians with the maintenance and support of CNS/ATM systems and equipmentEscorting of external cleaning contractorsDraft useful, informative and concise reports on building systems and equipment as requested and proactively when as [URL Removed] with new or upgrading building projectsCompliance with Airport Regulations

HOUSEKEEPING DUTIES Organising and execution of general housekeeping duties

Minimum Requirements

Qualifications:Matric Years of Experience:2 years in building maintenance and general maintenance

Desired Skills:

Good Communication skills

physically fit

good driving skills

have technical knowledge

computer literate

