Facilities and Technical Assistant – FAEL at Air Traffic and Navigation Services

Introduction
To provide support and maintenance of ATNS Operations Complex buildings and all related satellite buildings and sites. All building maintenance activities and site maintenance activities, which includes but is not limited to painting, cleaning, cutting of grass, clearing trees and repairing the general buildings. Further to that assistance to Engineering Technicians with the maintenance of all CNS/ATM systems which include but is not limited to, packing and unpacking vehicles with all the required equipment for trips.
Description
PREVENTATIVE AND CORRECTIVE MAINTENANCE:Perform, if minor action required, routine preventive and corrective maintenance on ATNS buildings and related infrastructure. These activities include carrying out and/or operating maintenance equipment at all buildings which may include:Lifts, Hoists and Ladders Power ToolsAir Conditioning SystemsHand held Fire Extinguishing equipmentPlumbing SystemsGardens & lawnsPest ControlOperating Security Systems, access control and intrusion alarms
ESCORTING Contractors during Building and Site Maintenance activities
TRANSPORTSupervise ATNS Vehicles in respect of: log books, licenses, permits, record sheets and service schedulesDriver and Messenger duties as required
MAINTENANCE SUPPORTAssist the Engineering Technicians with the maintenance and support of CNS/ATM systems and equipmentEscorting of external cleaning contractorsDraft useful, informative and concise reports on building systems and equipment as requested and proactively when as [URL Removed] with new or upgrading building projectsCompliance with Airport Regulations
HOUSEKEEPING DUTIES Organising and execution of general housekeeping duties
Minimum Requirements
Qualifications:Matric Years of Experience:2 years in building maintenance and general maintenance
Desired Skills:
- Good Communication skills
- physically fit
- good driving skills
- have technical knowledge
- computer literate