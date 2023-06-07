Vacancy available for an FPGA Developer to join our client’s Cape Town team.
As FPGA Software Developer, you will be responsible for building and maintaining high-end software and embedded systems. You will be also responsible for software development via collaborating with the relevant stakeholders.
For this role, you should have a theoretical knowledge of the object-orientated programming language that can be used in the real world.
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Electronic, Computer or Mechatronics Engineering.
- 3+ years FPGA development experience
- Knowledge of Best Practices
- Proficiency in C and Python.
- Experience with algorithms/data structures knowledge
- Software development lifecycle experience
- Experience with Windows and LINUX
- Coordination with other developers for cross-functional requirements implementation and tests
- Excellent work ethics, punctual, enthusiastic, and willing to learn.
- Fluent in spoken and written English
- Team player with the ability to work in small teams.
Note: Although we endeavour to provide feedback to all applicants, should you not hear from us within 14 days of applying, please accept your application unsuccessful.
Successful applicants will be contacted within 14 days of applying.
Desired Skills:
- FPGA
- FPGA Development
- C
- Python
- Linux
- Algorithms
- Data Structure
- C Programming
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree