FPGA Software Developer – Western Cape Century City

Vacancy available for an FPGA Developer to join our client’s Cape Town team.

As FPGA Software Developer, you will be responsible for building and maintaining high-end software and embedded systems. You will be also responsible for software development via collaborating with the relevant stakeholders.

For this role, you should have a theoretical knowledge of the object-orientated programming language that can be used in the real world.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree in Electronic, Computer or Mechatronics Engineering.

3+ years FPGA development experience

Knowledge of Best Practices

Proficiency in C and Python.

Experience with algorithms/data structures knowledge

Software development lifecycle experience

Experience with Windows and LINUX

Coordination with other developers for cross-functional requirements implementation and tests

Excellent work ethics, punctual, enthusiastic, and willing to learn.

Fluent in spoken and written English

Team player with the ability to work in small teams.

