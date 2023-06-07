My client
located in Centurion, is actively seeking talented individuals to join their development team, as a company specialising in telemedicine solutions.
We are now looking to hire a skilled Full Stack C# Developer with expertise in C#, .NET, Azure, and Azure DevOps.
Technical Requirements:
- Required proficiency in C# with a minimum of 4 years of experience.
- 4+ years of experience in designing and implementing solutions within the .NET environment (preferably Version 7).
- 4+ years of experience working with relational databases (RDBMS), preferably PostgreSQL and/or MS SQL.
- Required proficiency in VueJS with a minimum of 2 years of experience.
- Angular and / or React proficiency will be advantageous.
- Minimum of 2 years of experience using MS Azure and Azure DevOps.
If you are interested in getting an application across for this amazing permanent opportunity, SMASH that apply button!
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .NET
- Azure
- Azure DevOps
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years