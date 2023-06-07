Full Stack C# Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Jun 7, 2023

My client

located in Centurion, is actively seeking talented individuals to join their development team, as a company specialising in telemedicine solutions.

We are now looking to hire a skilled Full Stack C# Developer with expertise in C#, .NET, Azure, and Azure DevOps.

Technical Requirements:

  • Required proficiency in C# with a minimum of 4 years of experience.
  • 4+ years of experience in designing and implementing solutions within the .NET environment (preferably Version 7).
  • 4+ years of experience working with relational databases (RDBMS), preferably PostgreSQL and/or MS SQL.
  • Required proficiency in VueJS with a minimum of 2 years of experience.
  • Angular and / or React proficiency will be advantageous.
  • Minimum of 2 years of experience using MS Azure and Azure DevOps.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • .NET
  • Azure
  • Azure DevOps

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

