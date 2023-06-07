Full Stack C# Developer – Gauteng Centurion

My client

located in Centurion, is actively seeking talented individuals to join their development team, as a company specialising in telemedicine solutions.

We are now looking to hire a skilled Full Stack C# Developer with expertise in C#, .NET, Azure, and Azure DevOps.

Technical Requirements:

Required proficiency in C# with a minimum of 4 years of experience.

4+ years of experience in designing and implementing solutions within the .NET environment (preferably Version 7).

4+ years of experience working with relational databases (RDBMS), preferably PostgreSQL and/or MS SQL.

Required proficiency in VueJS with a minimum of 2 years of experience.

Angular and / or React proficiency will be advantageous.

Minimum of 2 years of experience using MS Azure and Azure DevOps.

If you are interested in getting an application across for this amazing permanent opportunity, SMASH that apply button!

Desired Skills:

C#

.NET

Azure

Azure DevOps

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

