Full Stack Developer

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.

We are looking for a Full-Stack Developer to join our financial services client based in Sandton for a 12-months contract role.

What you will be doing:

Be an active member of a scrum team, mentor junior developers, build good team dynamics and ways of working

Design, code, test, debug and document your application

Build reusable software components and libraries for future use across multiple projects

Analyse, diagnose and resolve errors related to your applications

Keep abreast of technical and industry developments

Add your voice to company’s community of developers. Help them improve the way we build software.

What we are looking for:

Tertiary education in Computer Science or related field

4 – 6 years development experience

Strong C# and Typescript skills

Experience with modern SPA frameworks (We’re using Angular 9) Angular 4-9 will be considered

Experience with AWS serverless applications

Experience working on databases (PostgrSQL and/or MongoDB experience advantageous)

Experience working as part of an agile team

Experience with the tools and techniques of software development: TDD, CI/CD, version control, code reviews etc.

Strong analytical and creative problem-solving skills, with excellent attention to detail

A solid understanding of OOP and FP principles Outputs

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

Desired Skills:

C#

Angular

Typescript

