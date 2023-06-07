Fullstack C# Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jun 7, 2023

Role Overview:
We are looking for an experienced engineer who is comfortable with both front end and back-end programming.

What you will do:

  • Developing front end web architecture
  • Designing user interactions on web pages
  • Developing back-end website applications
  • Creating servers and databases for functionality
  • Ensuring cross-platform optimization
  • Ensuring responsiveness of applications
  • Designing and developing API’S

What you need to have:

  • Degree in Computer Science, computer engineering or related
  • Minimum of 4 years’ experience in a similar role
  • Good written and verbal communication skills
  • Experience with C#, Asp.net core 2.1 and above.
  • SQL Server
  • Ocelot Gateway
  • Tibco messaging – Can be learnt on the job
  • Angular v13 and above
  • Material Design
  • Bootstarp
  • Rxjs
  • Typescript

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • Asp.net core 2.1
  • SQL Server
  • Ocelot gateway
  • Tibco
  • Angular v13
  • Bootstarp
  • Rxjs
  • Typescript

Learn more/Apply for this position