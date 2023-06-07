Fullstack C# Engineer

Role Overview:
We are looking for an experienced engineer who is comfortable with both front end and back-end programming.
What you will do:
- Developing front end web architecture
- Designing user interactions on web pages
- Developing back-end website applications
- Creating servers and databases for functionality
- Ensuring cross-platform optimization
- Ensuring responsiveness of applications
- Designing and developing API’S
What you need to have:
- Degree in Computer Science, computer engineering or related
- Minimum of 4 years’ experience in a similar role
- Good written and verbal communication skills
- Experience with C#, Asp.net core 2.1 and above.
- SQL Server
- Ocelot Gateway
- Tibco messaging – Can be learnt on the job
- Angular v13 and above
- Material Design
- Bootstarp
- Rxjs
- Typescript
