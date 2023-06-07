Fullstack C# Engineer

Role Overview:

We are looking for an experienced engineer who is comfortable with both front end and back-end programming.

What you will do:

Developing front end web architecture

Designing user interactions on web pages

Developing back-end website applications

Creating servers and databases for functionality

Ensuring cross-platform optimization

Ensuring responsiveness of applications

Designing and developing API’S

What you need to have:

Degree in Computer Science, computer engineering or related

Minimum of 4 years’ experience in a similar role

Good written and verbal communication skills

Experience with C#, Asp.net core 2.1 and above.

SQL Server

Ocelot Gateway

Tibco messaging – Can be learnt on the job

Angular v13 and above

Material Design

Bootstarp

Rxjs

Typescript

Desired Skills:

C#

Asp.net core 2.1

SQL Server

Ocelot gateway

Tibco

Angular v13

Bootstarp

Rxjs

Typescript

Learn more/Apply for this position