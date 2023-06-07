Functional Analyst III

Position Purpose:
To evaluate the demands of the business owners, transforms the essence into an abstract and algorithmic business model and as such identifies the use cases and transforms them into logical and technical views and are able to configure the system.
Job Objectives
- Structuring of system strategy such as the development of systems requirements through the design, prototyping, testing, training, defining, and implementation of procedures for support of practical business solutions in order to align to Corporate Business Strategy
- Customizing the respective business area and making sure the system reacts in the manner according to the constraints of the request.
- Prepare test scripts for testing the configured scenarios and perform the testing.
- To oversee the developing of ABAP programs and functions as requested by business in accordance with the company Standards.
- To provide support to the junior members of the team as well as users of the SAP System
Responsibilities:
Structuring of system strategy such as the development of systems requirements through the design, prototyping, testing, training, defining, and implementation of procedures for support of practical business solutions
- Assist the Business Analysts with the capabilities of the SAP system when required.
- To generate knowledge about the current business process, design current business flows, study current business processes and its complication, and getting through with current business setup.
- Identifies the use cases and transforms them into logical and technical views.
- Ensure that the users agree and sign-off the suggested solutions.
- Maintain the task management systems.
- Do accurate timekeeping of time spent on changes.
Customizing the respective business area and making sure the system reacts in the manner according to the constraints of the request.
- Design and implement technological business solutions.
- Prepare test scripts and execute testing of the configured scenarios.
- Do testing of customizations and develop programs.
- Maintain the task management systems.
- Do accurate time keeping of time spent on changes.
To provide support to the junior members of the team as well as users of the SAP System.
- Assist the business users when necessary.
- Mentor junior members of the Team.
- Manage Small Internal Projects
- Manage the delivery of team members.
- Assist the Business Analysts with the capabilities of the SAP System when required.
- Assist and support Domain and Solution Architects in solution design.
Experience
Essential
- 5+ years’ experience in SAP- Retail Domain experience
- 5+ years’ experience in Creating and changing Functional specifications.
- 5+ years’ experience in SAP In-store solutions (MIM; MIM-Mobile; FIORI))
- 5+ years’ experience in Implementation of SAP’s HANA model
- 5+ years’ experience in Integration of SAP and Non-SAP systems
Desirable
- 1+ years’ experience in SDLC processes (support, defect resolution and after-hours support)
- 1+ years’ experience in Completion of 3 SAP project implementations with 1 being in a retail environment.
- 1+ years’ experience in Business facing consultation.
Knowledge
- 1+ years Knowledge of Retail industry
- 1+ years ITIL Knowledge
Skills
Essential
- 72+ months IMG Configuration
- 48 months SAP Solution Manager
- 24 months Fiori (UX design & integration)
- 24 months Project Management
- MS Office skills
- Problem-solving skills
- Good communication skills (oral & written)
- Planning & Organizing skills.
- Management skills
- Analytical skills
Desirable
- 48 Months Aris Process Modelling
- 12+ months WebDynPro
- 12+ months Standard ABAP
- 12+ months Dialog Programming
- 12+ months SAP Script
- 12+ months Object Oriented ABAP
- 12+ months Limited Debugging
- 12+ months Retalix (POS), Stocktake systems and Label systems.
- 12+ months Solution Manager (CHARM)
- 12+ months Hybris Commerce
Competencies
Essential
- Planning & Organizing (Structuring tasks)
- Evaluating problems
- Executing assignments
- Achieving success
- Analytical thinking
- Communication
Desirable
- Creative thinking
Desired Skills:
- SAP- Retail Domain
- Creating and changing Functional specifications
- SAP In-store solutions (MIM; MIM-Mobile; FIORI))
- Implementation of SAP’s HANA model
- Integration of SAP and Non-SAP systems
- SDLC processes