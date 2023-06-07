Functional Analyst III

Position Purpose:

To evaluate the demands of the business owners, transforms the essence into an abstract and algorithmic business model and as such identifies the use cases and transforms them into logical and technical views and are able to configure the system.

Job Objectives

Structuring of system strategy such as the development of systems requirements through the design, prototyping, testing, training, defining, and implementation of procedures for support of practical business solutions in order to align to Corporate Business Strategy

Customizing the respective business area and making sure the system reacts in the manner according to the constraints of the request.

Prepare test scripts for testing the configured scenarios and perform the testing.

To oversee the developing of ABAP programs and functions as requested by business in accordance with the company Standards.

To provide support to the junior members of the team as well as users of the SAP System

Responsibilities:

Structuring of system strategy such as the development of systems requirements through the design, prototyping, testing, training, defining, and implementation of procedures for support of practical business solutions

Assist the Business Analysts with the capabilities of the SAP system when required.

To generate knowledge about the current business process, design current business flows, study current business processes and its complication, and getting through with current business setup.

Identifies the use cases and transforms them into logical and technical views.

Ensure that the users agree and sign-off the suggested solutions.

Maintain the task management systems.

Do accurate timekeeping of time spent on changes.

Customizing the respective business area and making sure the system reacts in the manner according to the constraints of the request.

Design and implement technological business solutions.

Prepare test scripts and execute testing of the configured scenarios.

Do testing of customizations and develop programs.

Maintain the task management systems.

Do accurate time keeping of time spent on changes.

To provide support to the junior members of the team as well as users of the SAP System.

Assist the business users when necessary.

Mentor junior members of the Team.

Manage Small Internal Projects

Manage the delivery of team members.

Assist the Business Analysts with the capabilities of the SAP System when required.

Assist and support Domain and Solution Architects in solution design.

Experience

Essential

5+ years’ experience in SAP- Retail Domain experience

5+ years’ experience in Creating and changing Functional specifications.

5+ years’ experience in SAP In-store solutions (MIM; MIM-Mobile; FIORI))

5+ years’ experience in Implementation of SAP’s HANA model

5+ years’ experience in Integration of SAP and Non-SAP systems

Desirable

1+ years’ experience in SDLC processes (support, defect resolution and after-hours support)

1+ years’ experience in Completion of 3 SAP project implementations with 1 being in a retail environment.

1+ years’ experience in Business facing consultation.

Knowledge

1+ years Knowledge of Retail industry

1+ years ITIL Knowledge

Skills

Essential

72+ months IMG Configuration

48 months SAP Solution Manager

24 months Fiori (UX design & integration)

24 months Project Management

MS Office skills

Problem-solving skills

Good communication skills (oral & written)

Planning & Organizing skills.

Management skills

Analytical skills

Desirable

48 Months Aris Process Modelling

12+ months WebDynPro

12+ months Standard ABAP

12+ months Dialog Programming

12+ months SAP Script

12+ months Object Oriented ABAP

12+ months Limited Debugging

12+ months Retalix (POS), Stocktake systems and Label systems.

12+ months Solution Manager (CHARM)

12+ months Hybris Commerce

Competencies

Essential

Planning & Organizing (Structuring tasks)

Evaluating problems

Executing assignments

Achieving success

Analytical thinking

Communication

Desirable

Creative thinking

Position Purpose:

To evaluate the demands of the business owners, transforms the essence into an abstract and algorithmic business model and as such identifies the use cases and transforms them into logical and technical views and are able to configure the system.

Job Objectives

Structuring of system strategy such as the development of systems requirements through the design, prototyping, testing, training, defining, and implementation of procedures for support of practical business solutions in order to align to Corporate Business Strategy

Customizing the respective business area and making sure the system reacts in the manner according to the constraints of the request.

Prepare test scripts for testing the configured scenarios and perform the testing.

To oversee the developing of ABAP programs and functions as requested by business in accordance with the company Standards.

To provide support to the junior members of the team as well as users of the SAP System

Responsibilities:

Structuring of system strategy such as the development of systems requirements through the design, prototyping, testing, training, defining, and implementation of procedures for support of practical business solutions

Assist the Business Analysts with the capabilities of the SAP system when required.

To generate knowledge about the current business process, design current business flows, study current business processes and its complication, and getting through with current business setup.

Identifies the use cases and transforms them into logical and technical views.

Ensure that the users agree and sign-off the suggested solutions.

Maintain the task management systems.

Do accurate timekeeping of time spent on changes.

Customizing the respective business area and making sure the system reacts in the manner according to the constraints of the request.

Design and implement technological business solutions.

Prepare test scripts and execute testing of the configured scenarios.

Do testing of customizations and develop programs.

Maintain the task management systems.

Do accurate time keeping of time spent on changes.

To provide support to the junior members of the team as well as users of the SAP System.

Assist the business users when necessary.

Mentor junior members of the Team.

Manage Small Internal Projects

Manage the delivery of team members.

Assist the Business Analysts with the capabilities of the SAP System when required.

Assist and support Domain and Solution Architects in solution design.

Experience

Essential

5+ years’ experience in SAP- Retail Domain experience

5+ years’ experience in Creating and changing Functional specifications.

5+ years’ experience in SAP In-store solutions (MIM; MIM-Mobile; FIORI))

5+ years’ experience in Implementation of SAP’s HANA model

5+ years’ experience in Integration of SAP and Non-SAP systems

Desirable

1+ years’ experience in SDLC processes (support, defect resolution and after-hours support)

1+ years’ experience in Completion of 3 SAP project implementations with 1 being in a retail environment.

1+ years’ experience in Business facing consultation.

Knowledge

1+ years Knowledge of Retail industry

1+ years ITIL Knowledge

Skills

Essential

72+ months IMG Configuration

48 months SAP Solution Manager

24 months Fiori (UX design & integration)

24 months Project Management

MS Office skills

Problem-solving skills

Good communication skills (oral & written)

Planning & Organizing skills.

Management skills

Analytical skills

Desirable

48 Months Aris Process Modelling

12+ months WebDynPro

12+ months Standard ABAP

12+ months Dialog Programming

12+ months SAP Script

12+ months Object Oriented ABAP

12+ months Limited Debugging

12+ months Retalix (POS), Stocktake systems and Label systems.

12+ months Solution Manager (CHARM)

12+ months Hybris Commerce

Competencies

Essential

Planning & Organizing (Structuring tasks)

Evaluating problems

Executing assignments

Achieving success

Analytical thinking

Communication

Desirable

Creative thinking

Desired Skills:

SAP- Retail Domain

Creating and changing Functional specifications

SAP In-store solutions (MIM; MIM-Mobile; FIORI))

Implementation of SAP’s HANA model

Integration of SAP and Non-SAP systems

SDLC processes

Learn more/Apply for this position