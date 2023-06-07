IT Project Manager at Ntice Search

We are currently seeking an experienced and motivated IT Project Manager to join our mining client’s team. As the IT Project Manager, you will be responsible for overseeing projects from initiation to completion, ensuring they are delivered within the established timeline and budget. This role will be based onsite in Sandton, Gauteng, and requires a solid understanding of project management principles and practices within the mining industry.

Responsibilities:

Define project scope, goals, and deliverables in collaboration with stakeholders and clients.

Develop detailed project plans, including timelines, budgets, and resource requirements.

Coordinate project activities, assign tasks, and ensure effective communication among team members and stakeholders.

Monitor project progress, identify and address issues and risks, and make necessary adjustments to keep the project on track.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure smooth integration of systems and components.

Conduct regular project status meetings, prepare progress reports, and provide updates to stakeholders and senior management.

Manage project budgets, track expenses, and ensure adherence to financial guidelines.

Work closely with technical teams to ensure project requirements are understood and delivered according to specifications.

Foster a collaborative and positive team environment, promoting effective communication and teamwork.

Ensure project deliverables meet quality standards and follow industry best practices.

Perform project evaluations and assessments to identify areas for improvement and lessons learned.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.

Proven experience as an IT Project Manager, preferably within the mining industry.

Strong understanding of project management principles, methodologies, and best practices.

Excellent knowledge of project management tools and software.

Demonstrated experience in successfully delivering IT projects on time and within budget.

Familiarity with mining industry processes, technologies, and challenges.

Strong leadership and decision-making skills.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously and prioritize tasks effectively.

Strong problem-solving and analytical abilities.

Attention to detail and a commitment to delivering high-quality work.

Degree in a relevant field.

Experience with Agile or Scrum methodologies.

Familiarity with mining-specific software and technologies.

Knowledge of data analytics, IoT, or cloud computing in the mining industry.

Join our mining client’s team and lead the successful execution of IT projects within the dynamic environment of Sandton, Gauteng. This is an exciting opportunity to leverage your project management skills and make a significant impact on the company’s success. If you thrive in a fast-paced, collaborative setting and have a passion for delivering successful projects, we invite you to apply today and contribute to our client’s continued growth and innovation.

Desired Skills:

