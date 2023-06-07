IT Support Technician – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client in the IT industry based in Johannesburg is currently looking to employ an IT Support Technician (Fixed term contract role)
Key Objective of role:
- Day to day support of IT requirements for the company’s users.
- Intermediation between users and IT service providers (Microsoft patching and anti-virus; other application support; NetSurIT Cloud operation security centre).
- Computer builds (standard company build policies).
- Assistance with office setup and IT configurability in all branches and offices across SA (remote configuration).
- Covering calls for other office facilities such as connectivity, security, working environments, telephones, multi-functional devices, and any office devices.
Responsibilities:
- Communicate to all staff on any IT issues or events.
- Pro-active monitoring of all offices and user machines via Microsoft cloud operation security centre.
- Support users across the branch network via phone; TeamViewer (remote software); MS Teams.
- Desktop support across the full office infrastructure (local pc; printer/scanner; office connectivity; phones).
Management Information:
- Record and analyse IT calls logged and determine patterns to pro-actively assist with future support.
- Use IT Management information (Microsoft reports) to proactively manage IT incidents and monitoring.
- Daily management of Microsoft patches and Anti-virus Pro-actively check daily, weekly and monthly environment health reports.
- Help co-create the relevant information for the company to make IT and systems decisions on a national scale (based on usability).
Facilities Support:
- Assist with finance and lease procurement, including acquiring new offices within budget, liaising with landlords/ property agents, reviewing lease agreements, etc.
- Assist with office procurement, logistics, IT, phone, network procurement, etc.
- Assist with refurbishment of offices in line with budget.
- Assist with management of all 3rd parties, compare quotes, and negotiate best prices from suppliers.
- Assist with establishment and maintenance of preferred suppliers per region.
- Liaise internally with relevant stakeholders, providing feedback on projects, etc.
- Maintain and update furniture and fittings asset register across all offices with finance team.
- Assist with lease renewals, security renewals, cleaning service renewals, etc.
Personal and Company Development:
- Set goals for the year and ensure that personal training and development takes place.
- Ensure alignment to company development.
- Reassess the self-management principle continuously and self – measure.
- Move from operational chasing to more strategic value add responsibilities.
- Establish the systems and realignment of resources to enable a sustainable support process for the company.
Qualifications and Experience:
- A+, N+ certification or any
- Two years’ experience in an IT role required, with at least one year of Office365 and Azure experience.
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of submitting your application.
Desired Skills:
- A+
- N+
- IT Support
- MOS
- Data Analysis
- IT Suport
- Microsoft Reports