IT TECHNICIAN at Technokits(pty)ltd – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Jun 7, 2023

We are looking for IT Technicians to repair speedpoints/ Point of Sale around Cape Town and East London. Own Transport is a must. Car or Bike will do. A+,N+ is a requirement

Desired Skills:

  • A+
  • CompTIA A+
  • Hardware troubleshooting
  • PC installation
  • Desktop PC
  • Peripheral
  • Break/Fix

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Technokits is an IT Company looking to uplift lives of young people and give the opportunities to grow.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Technokits(pty)ltd

