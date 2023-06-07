IT TECHNICIAN at Technokits(pty)ltd

We are looking for IT Technicians to repair speedpoints/ Point of Sale around Cape Town and East London. Own Transport is a must. Car or Bike will do. A+,N+ is a requirement

Desired Skills:

A+

Hardware troubleshooting

PC installation

Desktop PC

Peripheral

Break/Fix

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Technokits is an IT Company looking to uplift lives of young people and give the opportunities to grow.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Technokits(pty)ltd

