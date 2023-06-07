Junior Java Developer – Gauteng Centurion

We are looking for Junior Java Developers with at least 2 years hands-on development experience.

This fantastic permanent opportunity is based in Centurion and will be fully on-site.

Skills and expertise that we require from you:

Java 8 or higher proficiency will be required.

Java EE 7/8 experience will be required.

Oracle Java Certification will be advantageous.

0 to 1+ years experience in designing and implementing solutions within the

J2EE framework.

0 to 1+ years experience working with Wildfly Application server Version 10 and later.

0 to 1+ years experience working with relational databases (RDBMS), preferably

PostgreSQL 10 and later.

Let’s get those applications out!

Desired Skills:

Java

Wildfly

PostgreSQL

J2EE

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

