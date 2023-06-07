Junior Java Developer – Gauteng Centurion

We are looking for Junior Java Developers with at least 2 years hands-on development experience.
This fantastic permanent opportunity is based in Centurion and will be fully on-site.
Skills and expertise that we require from you:
- Java 8 or higher proficiency will be required.
- Java EE 7/8 experience will be required.
- Oracle Java Certification will be advantageous.
- 0 to 1+ years experience in designing and implementing solutions within the
- J2EE framework.
- 0 to 1+ years experience working with Wildfly Application server Version 10 and later.
- 0 to 1+ years experience working with relational databases (RDBMS), preferably
- PostgreSQL 10 and later.
Let’s get those applications out!
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Wildfly
- PostgreSQL
- J2EE
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years