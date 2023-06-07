Junior Java Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Jun 7, 2023

We are looking for Junior Java Developers with at least 2 years hands-on development experience.

This fantastic permanent opportunity is based in Centurion and will be fully on-site.

Skills and expertise that we require from you:

  • Java 8 or higher proficiency will be required.
  • Java EE 7/8 experience will be required.
  • Oracle Java Certification will be advantageous.
  • 0 to 1+ years experience in designing and implementing solutions within the
  • J2EE framework.
  • 0 to 1+ years experience working with Wildfly Application server Version 10 and later.
  • 0 to 1+ years experience working with relational databases (RDBMS), preferably
  • PostgreSQL 10 and later.

Let’s get those applications out!

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • Wildfly
  • PostgreSQL
  • J2EE

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

