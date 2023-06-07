MIS Analyst – Gauteng Centurion

MIS Specialist

R 20 000.00 to R 45 000.00 CTC

Centurion

An exciting opportunity exists for a MIS Specialist to join the IT Operations Department. This position is based in Centurion with work from home opportunities.

JOB DESCRIPTION

Duties and Responsibilities:

Perform hands-on technical and operational work to write new reports, run existing reports, run adhoc reports and other housekeeping tasks.

Ensure that reports meet business requirements.

Ensure that reports are delivered on time and in line with SLAs.

Ensure that reports are properly balanced compared to data from the transaction processing systems, that variances are properly investigated on a weekly and monthly basis (depending on report type) and that checks are done for reasonability

Adhere to policies, processes and standards in general and specifically for information security

Keep current with trends in the IT industry as well as the short-term insurance industry and stay up to date with compliance requirements

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

Qualification

Minimum Requirements:

– Evidence of training in Microsoft SQL Server / Microsoft Power BI, e.g. certification

– Certificates and/ or diplomas related to financial services and short-term—– Training in statistics and/ or accounting

Work Experience

Minimum Requirements:

– At least two years exposure to the short-term insurance industry

– Hands-on involvement in a financial transaction processing system

– Two years working experience with reporting from Microsoft SQL Server

– Two years working experience in the financial services industry

Preferably, in addition to the above:

– At least a basic knowledge of database administration

– Proven ability to work with databases and exposure to Business Intelligence tools

– Some programming experience, e.g. C#, Python, etc.

TECHNICAL COMPETENCIES

Minimum Requirements:

– Good knowledge of SQL Server

– Demonstrable knowledge of software development life cycle models

– Good knowledge of technology environments

– Above-average knowledge of Excel

– Strong appreciation of information security concepts

CANDIDATE ATTRIBUTES

Attributes required for the position include but are not limited to:

– Good with numbers

– Utmost attention to detail

– Ability to stay focused, prioritise and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment

– Enthusiasm, self-motivation, energy, “can do” attitude

– Collaborative approach and ability to maintain strong relationships at all levels

– Willingness and ability to share knowledge

Innovative approach to problem solving

Strong customer service orientation

Ability to understand business issues related to the financial services industry and to deliver solutions accordingly

Committed to meeting deadlines

ABOUT THE COMPANY

The Company is a leading provider of insurance administration services, providing a comprehensive range of insurance products from South Africa’s top insurers. Our portfolio includes personal insurance, commercial insurance as well as niche products such as agriculture, transport, engineering, and aviation.

As a short-term insurance administrator, the company provides a dedicated service to professional brokers in delivering on their clients’ business or professional insurance needs.

Applicants must have the following:

* Clear ITC

* Clear criminal record

* Excellent previous employment references.

The Company has decided to adopt the mandatory vaccination policy requiring its workforce to be fully vaccinated. All prospective employees are required to disclose their vaccination certificates or cards as part of the recruitment process.

Qualified applicants are invited to apply by sending a CV

Tracy du Randt [Phone Number Removed]; and email [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

MIS Analyst

Short-Term Insurance

SQL

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

