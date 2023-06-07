.Net Developer at Kwena – Western Cape Brackenfell

Developer III (Microsoft .Net) – Contract – Cape Town
My client, a well-known in retailer, is looking for a Developer III (Microsoft.Net) to join their team in Brackenfell (Cape Town), for a 12 months contract.
The purpose of the role is to develop, modify and maintain applications developed for my clients’ electronic card applications (banking and electronic payment systems) according to agreed standards.
Ideal start date: as soon as possible.
Duties and responsibilities but not limited to:
Design and Develop Software in accordance with business requirement specifications:
- Interfaces (Web services)
- Back-end databases (SQL)
- Front end client applications
Code, test and debug software:
- Document code consistently throughout the development process by listing a description of the program, special instructions, and any changes made
- Tests existing/new programs to ensure that logic and syntax are correct, and that program results are accurate
- Write, edit, and debug existing/new programs for assigned projects, including necessary records and desired output
- Coding is done according to defined standards
- Variances documented accurately during testing phase
- Debug software
Deploying application to live environment:
- Finalize project
- Deploy changes on UAT and QA environments for testing
- Comply with standard change and release processes
Research and Development
- Research and develop software in accordance with client requirements
- Ongoing self-development and keeping abreast with market related innovations
- Meeting client requirements
- Aware of new technology and implement daily activities
Customer Service
- To offer excellent customer service to all internal and external customers
- To display a customer orientation
- Timeous feedback to customers
- Positive feedback from customers
Collaboration
- The ability to work in conjunction with other internal and external parties towards the achievement of a common goal
- Positive feedback from other parties
- Timeous feedback to other parties
Qualifications and experience:
Essential experience:
- 3 Year IT Degree or Diploma
- 3-5 Years IT Software development experience
- MS Office skills
- 3- 5 Years experience in application development using combinations of visual studio, SSIS (Server Integration Services), SSRS (Server Reporting Services), SQL, HTML, ASP.Net, C#.
- Databases – Design/access/build
- Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) processes
- Database Analysis
- 3-5 Years ability to code software in accordance with published standards and best practise guidelines
Desirable experience:
- Source control systems – e.g., TFS
- Systems Analysis
Desired Skills:
- SSIS
- SSRS
- HTML
- SDLC
- SQL
- ASP.NET