Network Engineer at ISWCORP(PTY)LTD

We need an Advanced network engineer with IT and networking skills in the expert class.

This position is mostly office driven and remote support from our office.

Networking support to clients which includes asset management, monitoring, implementation, troubleshooting and support for Network operations and related infrastructure.

Must be able to do all network related assignments.

Setup routers network switches. (Advanced)

Proficient skills of server management (windows Linux VMWare)

Self-motivated , willing to learn , self-starter and neat.

Proficient Mikrotik knowledge.

Security driven.

Driver’s license B or higher.

Willing to work after hours.

Speak Afrikaans and English

Desired Skills:

Mikrotik

Vmware

Linux

VPN

Routing protocols

Network monitoring

OSPF

BGP

VPLS

Complex network

ISP

Internet

Learn more/Apply for this position