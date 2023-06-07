Programme Administrator at Ntice Search

Our client, the South African Sugar Association (SASA) has a permanent opportunity available in their External Affairs Division for a Programme Administrator based at their offices in Mount Edgecombe, KwaZulu-Natal

The External Affairs Division of the South African Sugar Association initiates and manages sustainable development programmes through credible partnerships for the sugar industry and its immediate community leading to stable cane supply, skilled and empowered growers, and vibrant rural communities.

The successful candidate will initiate and manage sustainable Sugar Industry Trust Fund for Education (SITFE) educational programmes. In addition, provide exceptional proactive financial and administrative support to all projects

Duties and Responsibilities:

Networking, building relationships and liaising with relevant stakeholders

Management of all administration phases of the SITFE bursary programme process

Evaluating SITFE bursary applications for funding and making recommendations

Co-ordinating the delivery of SITFE special educational programmes

Creating awareness of bursary schemes and participating in bursary selection

Monitoring and evaluating effectiveness of bursary schemes

Provide administrative support to SITFE Project Partners and at SITFE Committee Meetings

Management of the Sugar donation programme

Support the procurement and budget administration of SITFE and External Affairs Department programmes

Provide administrative support, drafting and distributing agendas, establishing contractual agreements, processing payments and collating progress reports

Co-ordinate and execute all logistics for the SITFE activities and events

Minimum Requirements:

Education and Experience:

Three-year Degree in Commerce and/or Development Studies with project management and organizational development

Minimum of three years’ experience in programme coordination and administration, and in interpersonal facilitation

A valid light motor vehicle driver’s license

Knowledge and Skills:

Work independently as well as in a team

Plan and organise own work and co-ordinate the activities of others

Network and build relationships with stakeholders

Listen and understand information and ideas presented verbally and in writing in English, isiZulu and Siswati

Communicate information verbally and in writing in the above languages

Monitor and evaluate data against relevant criteria

Remuneration and Benefits:

Market Related

Important to Note:

SASA recognizes the need for employers in South Africa to contribute to transformation through active support for the provisions of the Employment Equity Act and Black Economic Empowerment legislation and recognizes the high level of unemployment in our country. Accordingly, our first priority is the provision of employment opportunities to South African nationals. Applications for employment by foreign nationals are considered only in the event that a comprehensive recruitment process has failed to result in the appointment of a suitable South African candidate.

Desired Skills:

SITFE

Programme Administrator

Bcom

Learn more/Apply for this position