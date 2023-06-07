Programmer II (.net) – Western Cape Cape Town

Programmer II (.net)
Position Purpose:
To develop, maintain and support existing the company systems.
Job Objectives
- To develop operational systems in accordance with the company Standards
- To maintain operational systems in accordance with the company Standards
- To manage the release process
- To provide support to users of the systems.
Experience
Essential
- 4-5 Years experience in Development experience in coding and building Enterprise Solutions using ASP.Net / MVC and C#
- 4-5 Years experience in Database Design and Development –experience in writing SQL code and stored procedures
- 4-5 Years experience in Development experience in MVC
- 4-5 Years experience in Development experience in WPF
- 4-5 Years experience in Development experience in WCF
Desirable
- 3-4 Years experience in UML Exposure – understand sequence and class diagrams.
- 3-4 Years experience in Reporting Services – experience in creating of transactional reporting.
- VSS/TFS exposure
Qualification
- 3 years IT Programming degree/diploma
Responsibilities:
To develop operational systems in accordance with the company Standards
- Understand the existing requirement and document the requirements.
- Develop .Net programs and functions.
- Confirm with requirements with Systems Analyst
- Do unit testing of developed programs and functions.
- Code reviews with
To maintain operational systems in accordance with the company Standards
- Maintain existing .Net programs/systems and functions.
- Document changes
- Confirm requirements with Systems Analyst
- Do unit testing of developed programs and functions.
- Code reviews with peers
To manage the release process
- Capture the release using the company release management system.
- Ensure instructions are clear and concise and applied by relevant deployment teams.
- Confirm the success of the deployment and follow through until the production stage is reached.
To provide support to users of the systems.
- Provide business support on existing systems.
Skills
Essential
- Must be skilled in handling difficult internal clients.
- Must be resilient and able to handle ambiguity.
Knowledge
Essential
- 4-5 Years Good understanding of OO principles
Desirable
- 4-5 Years SQL Server 2012 – Understand the internals and architecture of SQL Server e.g.: memory usage, in-depth knowledge of indexes and performance tuning.
- Good technical understanding of Windows Operating System
Competencies
Essential
Leading and Deciding
- Deciding and Initiating Action
Supporting and Cooperating
- Working with People
Interacting and Presenting
- Relating and Networking
Analyzing and Interpreting
- Applying Expertise and Technology
Creating and Conceptualising
- Learning and Researching
- Creating and Innovating
Organizing and Executing
- Planning and Organizing
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Following Instructions and Procedures
Adapting and Coping
- Adapting and Responding to Change
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
Enterprising and Performing
- Entrepreneurial and Commercial Thinking
Desirable
Interacting and Presenting
- Persuading and Influencing
- Presenting and Communicating Information
Desired Skills:
- MVC
- WPF
- WCF