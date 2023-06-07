Programmer II (.net) – Western Cape Cape Town

Jun 7, 2023

Programmer II (.net)
Position Purpose:
To develop, maintain and support existing the company systems.

Job Objectives

  • To develop operational systems in accordance with the company Standards
  • To maintain operational systems in accordance with the company Standards
  • To manage the release process
  • To provide support to users of the systems.

Experience
Essential

  • 4-5 Years experience in Development experience in coding and building Enterprise Solutions using ASP.Net / MVC and C#
  • 4-5 Years experience in Database Design and Development –experience in writing SQL code and stored procedures
  • 4-5 Years experience in Development experience in MVC
  • 4-5 Years experience in Development experience in WPF
  • 4-5 Years experience in Development experience in WCF

Desirable

  • 3-4 Years experience in UML Exposure – understand sequence and class diagrams.
  • 3-4 Years experience in Reporting Services – experience in creating of transactional reporting.
  • VSS/TFS exposure

Qualification

  • 3 years IT Programming degree/diploma

Responsibilities:
To develop operational systems in accordance with the company Standards

  • Understand the existing requirement and document the requirements.
  • Develop .Net programs and functions.
  • Confirm with requirements with Systems Analyst
  • Do unit testing of developed programs and functions.
  • Code reviews with

To maintain operational systems in accordance with the company Standards

  • Maintain existing .Net programs/systems and functions.
  • Document changes
  • Confirm requirements with Systems Analyst
  • Do unit testing of developed programs and functions.
  • Code reviews with peers

To manage the release process

  • Capture the release using the company release management system.
  • Ensure instructions are clear and concise and applied by relevant deployment teams.
  • Confirm the success of the deployment and follow through until the production stage is reached.

To provide support to users of the systems.

  • To provide support to users of the systems.
  • Provide business support on existing systems.

Skills
Essential

  • Must be skilled in handling difficult internal clients.
  • Must be resilient and able to handle ambiguity.

Knowledge
Essential

  • 4-5 Years Good understanding of OO principles

Desirable

  • 4-5 Years SQL Server 2012 – Understand the internals and architecture of SQL Server e.g.: memory usage, in-depth knowledge of indexes and performance tuning.
  • Good technical understanding of Windows Operating System

Competencies
Essential
Leading and Deciding

  • Deciding and Initiating Action

Supporting and Cooperating

  • Working with People

Interacting and Presenting

  • Relating and Networking

Analyzing and Interpreting

  • Applying Expertise and Technology

Creating and Conceptualising

  • Learning and Researching
  • Creating and Innovating

Organizing and Executing

  • Planning and Organizing
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Following Instructions and Procedures

Adapting and Coping

  • Adapting and Responding to Change
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Enterprising and Performing

  • Entrepreneurial and Commercial Thinking

Desirable
Interacting and Presenting

  • Persuading and Influencing
  • Presenting and Communicating Information

Adapting and Coping

  • Adapting and Responding to Change
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Desired Skills:

  • MVC
  • WPF
  • WCF

