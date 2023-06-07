Programmer II (.net)

Position Purpose:

To develop, maintain and support existing the company systems.

Job Objectives

To develop operational systems in accordance with the company Standards

To maintain operational systems in accordance with the company Standards

To manage the release process

To provide support to users of the systems.

Experience

Essential

4-5 Years experience in Development experience in coding and building Enterprise Solutions using ASP.Net / MVC and C#

4-5 Years experience in Database Design and Development –experience in writing SQL code and stored procedures

4-5 Years experience in Development experience in MVC

4-5 Years experience in Development experience in WPF

4-5 Years experience in Development experience in WCF

Desirable

3-4 Years experience in UML Exposure – understand sequence and class diagrams.

3-4 Years experience in Reporting Services – experience in creating of transactional reporting.

VSS/TFS exposure

Qualification

3 years IT Programming degree/diploma

Responsibilities:

To develop operational systems in accordance with the company Standards

Understand the existing requirement and document the requirements.

Develop .Net programs and functions.

Confirm with requirements with Systems Analyst

Do unit testing of developed programs and functions.

Code reviews with

To maintain operational systems in accordance with the company Standards

Maintain existing .Net programs/systems and functions.

Document changes

Confirm requirements with Systems Analyst

Do unit testing of developed programs and functions.

Code reviews with peers

To manage the release process

Capture the release using the company release management system.

Ensure instructions are clear and concise and applied by relevant deployment teams.

Confirm the success of the deployment and follow through until the production stage is reached.

To provide support to users of the systems.

Provide business support on existing systems.

Skills

Essential

Must be skilled in handling difficult internal clients.

Must be resilient and able to handle ambiguity.

Knowledge

Essential

4-5 Years Good understanding of OO principles

Desirable

4-5 Years SQL Server 2012 – Understand the internals and architecture of SQL Server e.g.: memory usage, in-depth knowledge of indexes and performance tuning.

Good technical understanding of Windows Operating System

Competencies

Essential

Leading and Deciding

Deciding and Initiating Action

Supporting and Cooperating

Working with People

Interacting and Presenting

Relating and Networking

Analyzing and Interpreting

Applying Expertise and Technology

Creating and Conceptualising

Learning and Researching

Creating and Innovating

Organizing and Executing

Planning and Organizing

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Following Instructions and Procedures

Adapting and Coping

Adapting and Responding to Change

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Enterprising and Performing

Entrepreneurial and Commercial Thinking

Desirable

Interacting and Presenting

Persuading and Influencing

Presenting and Communicating Information

Adapting and Coping

Adapting and Responding to Change

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Desired Skills:

MVC

WPF

WCF

