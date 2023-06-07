Project Manager

Relevant tertiary qualification and or degree in Project Management, post graduate qualification will be advantageous

Minimum 5 – 10 years of experience Project Management with proven management experience

Proven commercial experience, must possess experience within Transport Risk industry – International experience will be advantageous

Experience in a complex programme implementation (consisting in multiple projects, including technology implementation) will be advantageous

Desired Skills:

Project Management

PMBOK

PRINCE2

Quality Assurance

communication skills.

Advanced Microsoft Office

Legislation

Financial acumen

Technology Solutions

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Global technology pioneer focused on improving road safety, by reducing transport risks for fleet operators and the general public at large, using leading technology to proactively identify potential risks as well as providing a sustainable, internationally recognised behaviour-changing coaching platform.

