Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

- Relevant tertiary qualification and or degree in Project Management, post graduate qualification will be advantageous
- Minimum 5 – 10 years of experience Project Management with proven management experience
- Proven commercial experience, must possess experience within Transport Risk industry – International experience will be advantageous
- Experience in a complex programme implementation (consisting in multiple projects, including technology implementation) will be advantageous
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- PMBOK
- PRINCE2
- Quality Assurance
- communication skills.
- Advanced Microsoft Office
- Legislation
- Financial acumen
- Technology Solutions
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Global technology pioneer focused on improving road safety, by reducing transport risks for fleet operators and the general public at large, using leading technology to proactively identify potential risks as well as providing a sustainable, internationally recognised behaviour-changing coaching platform.