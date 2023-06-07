Are you all about optimization and processes? You must be a SAP Developer! Im looking for Intermeidate SAP Developers to join the Number 1 in their field . This role will wait for no-one. APPLY NOW
What’s needed for this role?
3 + years relevant experience in experience in Advanced Business Application Programming (ABAP) in SAP S/4 HANA
– Minimum of 3 years of experience in the following:
– SAP ABA Programming
– SAP Netweaver
– ABAP Workbench
– ABAP Development Tools
– SAP HANA and SAP FIORI development
– SAP transaction (t-codes)
– ABAP Dictionary
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS :
ITC and Criminal clear
SA ID Holder
Able to work in a hybrid role in Cape Town

