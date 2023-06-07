SAP Developer – Western Cape

Are you all about optimization and processes? You must be a SAP Developer! Im looking for Intermeidate SAP Developers to join the Number 1 in their field . This role will wait for no-one. APPLY NOW

What’s needed for this role?

3 + years relevant experience in experience in Advanced Business Application Programming (ABAP) in SAP S/4 HANA

– Minimum of 3 years of experience in the following:

– SAP ABA Programming

– SAP Netweaver

– ABAP Workbench

– ABAP Development Tools

– SAP HANA and SAP FIORI development

– SAP transaction (t-codes)

– ABAP Dictionary

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS :

ITC and Criminal clear

SA ID Holder

Able to work in a hybrid role in Cape Town

Desired Skills:

SAP Development

SAP / HANA

SAP Fiori

ABAP

Employer & Job Benefits:

Plus Medical and pension and more!

