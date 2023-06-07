Scrum Master – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

A growing & forward-thinking Digital Marketing and Technology Agency seeks a Scrum Master for Agile projects, leading the team in following Agile principles and practices and plan and execute testing procedures, ensuring that the product meets the required quality standards. You must have a relevant degree or diploma in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Business, Project Management or a related field and experience as a Scrum Master, Tester, or Business Analyst, with a strong understanding of Agile methodologies.

DUTIES:

Act as the Scrum Master for Agile projects, leading the team in following Agile principles and practices.

Plan and execute testing procedures, ensuring that the product meets the required quality standards.

Analyze business requirements and provide recommendations for improvements and efficiencies.

Collaborate with the development team to ensure that the product meets the needs of the end-user.

Facilitate daily stand-up meetings, sprint planning, and sprint retrospectives.

Ensure that Agile best practices are followed, and continuously look for ways to improve the process.

Analyze competitors’ product features and ensure features follow best practices and remain as industry leaders.

Communicate technical updates across teams.

REQUIREMENTS:

Relevant degrees or diplomas in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Business, Project Management, or a related field.

Experience as a Scrum Master, Tester, or Business Analyst, with a strong understanding of Agile methodologies

Ability to work well in a team environment and collaborate with cross-functional teams.

Strong understanding or Software as a Service (SaaS) businesses.

Good technical understanding of front end, back end, API’s, databases, and how technical projects are scoped, managed, and released.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to think creatively and outside the box.

