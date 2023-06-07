Looking for a global manufacturing company where there is huge growth opportunities in Cape Town?
Do you love working with security and IT Systems?
My Client is looking for an Security Architect who has the following:
- 8+ years in a Security role and minimum of 1 year as an Architect
- Bachelor’s or Associate degree in Computer Science, IT, or a related field
- Must be South African Citizen
- ITC and Criminal Clear
- IT Risk Management and Information Security
- IT Security or Risk Assessment Certifications are advantageous
- Cybersecurity experience
- Plans, researches, and designs security architecture for IT systems
Benefits
- Cost to Company
- Medical Aid contribution
- Pension
- 13th Cheque
Please send your updated cv and skills matrix to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- CISO
- IT Security
- Cyber Security
- Architect
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical
- pension and 13th cheque