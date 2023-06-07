Security Architect – Western Cape

Looking for a global manufacturing company where there is huge growth opportunities in Cape Town?

Do you love working with security and IT Systems?

My Client is looking for an Security Architect who has the following:

8+ years in a Security role and minimum of 1 year as an Architect

Bachelor’s or Associate degree in Computer Science, IT, or a related field

Must be South African Citizen

ITC and Criminal Clear

IT Risk Management and Information Security

IT Security or Risk Assessment Certifications are advantageous

Cybersecurity experience

Plans, researches, and designs security architecture for IT systems

Benefits

Cost to Company

Medical Aid contribution

Pension

13th Cheque

Please send your updated cv and skills matrix to [Email Address Removed]

