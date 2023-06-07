Senior Full Stack Developer

The purpose of this role is to be part of the design and delivery of software solutions that innovatively and efficiently make our vision a reality, and delight our clients.
In the team, you will be exposed to cutting edge technologies and architecture, and work in an Agile environment.
A person in this role will;
- develop, maintain, operate, optimise and troubleshoot the Organisation Cloud Platform. It will require someone willing and capable of embracing our full technology stack;
- Elaborate and future co-create software design and design patterns.
- Be instrumental in ensuring team’s compliance with the software design patterns and standards.
- It will require someone willing and capable of embracing our full technology stack; as we strive to truly embrace the concept of a self organised team and minimise silos.
Description
- develop, maintain, operate, optimise and troubleshoot the Organisation Cloud Platform.
- Design patterns aligned with best practices, in particular specific to Angular, can be different technologies as well
- Ensure application architecture and design compliance with industry best practices, coding standards, unit testing standards, exception handling standards, code/peer review process, defect management and development environments
- Participate in code reviews to ensure code quality and adherence to coding standards
Qualifications & Experience
- Tertiary degree (BS in Computer Science, Software Engineering, B.Com Informatics or other related technology degrees)
- Minimum 8 years of experience (with strong advantage for candidates with 10+ years of experience) in the software development industry with both front-end development and back-end experience across a wide variety of technology sets (Web, mobile, desktop, microservices)
- 4 years experience with Angular 2 (v12 or higher preferred) using Typescript-based web UI framework is a necessity and mandatory for this role.
- Experience with Google Cloud Platform, Firestore, Cloud Functions, and Firebase is an advantage
- Experience with JAVA/C#/SQL/JSON/XML development is beneficial
- Strong understanding of application architecture principles, such as design patters, scalability, performance optimization, fault tolerance, security, and maintainability, with a proven ability to apply them in practical software development scenarios.
- Proficiency in software design principles and best practices, including but not limited to SOLID principles, modular design, separation of concerns, design patterns, and code reuse.
- Modern SDLC such as Agile methodology using Kanban and/or Scrum, is essential
- Experience in working with remote teams is highly advantageous
- Experience in healthcare is strongly preferred
Knowledge & Skills
- The software development life-cycle, such as Agile methodology
- Front and backend best practices
- Systems Thinking – the ability to see how parts interact with the whole (big picture thinking)
- Problem Solving
- A keen eye for detail and ability to deliver user interface designs that both match requirements and provide a great customer experience
Technical competence
- In-depth understanding of industry wide traditional enterprise (e.g. middleware,
application servers, relational databases), web, mobile, IoT and modern
technologies (e.g. NoSQL database, stream and data processing).
- In depth understanding of technologies used in Organisation Practice and
Clinical systems:
? Angular 2 (Version 12+ preferrable)
? JavaScript/TypeScript & ES6
? HTML5/CSS3
? RxJS
? Functional programming principles
? Application architecture principles
? Software design principles and patterns
- Advantageous
? Java or C# (Advantageous)
? ORM, such as Hibernate (Advantageous)
? Microsoft SQL (Advantageous)
? Microsoft IIS (Advantageous
Desired Skills:
- Agile methodology
- Front and backend best practices
- JavaScript
- TypeScript
- HTML5 Development
- Angular 2
- Java
- C#
- Microsoft IIS
- JSON
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years IT Networking
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree