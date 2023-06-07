Senior Full Stack Developer at RecruiTech

Our client is a future enablement partner that specializes in product and software development, digital transformation consulting, and the design, development, and deployment of enterprise solutions to various international clients. They are a Microsoft Gold partner and a proudly South African company.

Responsibilities:

Writing of programs in C# and appropriate languages when the need arises

Developing test plans, systems testing, coordinating user acceptance testing where necessary

Handling problems and solutions at source from stake holders

Translating the above into development goals and outputs personally and for the team

Adhering to the development standards of the team with minimal guidance

Mentoring and teaching fellow team members

Actively participating in research and discussions around the development stack and standards

Analysis of user reporting requirements and setting up the requisite reports

Analysis of in-house programs in order to improve application and related processes

Analysis and verification of information with the business and creating sustainable structures to deliver this information on a regular basis

Ensure that the infrastructure developed supports remote sites

Ensure all technical documentation pertaining to developments and enhancements are updated and distributed

Ensure that the relevant technical and general information is updated to the intranet

Control and tracking of all software licenses and contracts

Requirements:

Knowledge of Azure

MVC, Blazor, C#

Must have worked with .NET Core

At least done AZ 900 cert, preferably AZ 900, AZ 204, and AZ 400 (It is ok if candidate is studying to complete AZ 204 and AZ 400)

Must be able to set up CICD pipeline in AZURE DevOps

Please send your CV to [Email Address Removed] or for more information, contact us on [Phone Number Removed]; (VoIP) or [Phone Number Removed];.

In sending your CV, you confirm that you have read and understood our POPI Policy found on our website [URL Removed] Should you be unsuccessful for this particular position, you have no objection to us retaining your personal information in our database which you confirm is true, correct and up to date. Should a suitable opportunity arise, we will contact you and request your permission to submit your information

Desired Skills:

Azure

MVC

Blazor

C#

AZ 900

AZ 204

AZ400

Must be able to set up CICD pipeline in AZURE DevOps

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position