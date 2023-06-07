Senior Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Bryanston

Jun 7, 2023

The purpose of this role is to be part of the design and delivery of software solutions that innovatively and efficiently make our vision a reality, and delight our clients.
In the team, you will be exposed to cutting edge technologies and architecture, and work in an Agile environment.

A person in this role will;

  develop, maintain, operate, optimise and troubleshoot the Organisation Cloud Platform. It will require someone willing and capable of embracing our full technology stack;
  • Elaborate and future co-create software design and design patterns.
  • Be instrumental in ensuring team’s compliance with the software design patterns and standards.
  as we strive to truly embrace the concept of a self organised team and minimise silos.

Description

  • develop, maintain, operate, optimise and troubleshoot the Organisation Cloud Platform.
  • Design patterns aligned with best practices, in particular specific to Angular, can be different technologies as well
  • Ensure application architecture and design compliance with industry best practices, coding standards, unit testing standards, exception handling standards, code/peer review process, defect management and development environments
  • Participate in code reviews to ensure code quality and adherence to coding standards

Qualifications & Experience

  • Tertiary degree (BS in Computer Science, Software Engineering, B.Com Informatics or other related technology degrees)
  • Minimum 8 years of experience (with strong advantage for candidates with 10+ years of experience) in the software development industry with both front-end development and back-end experience across a wide variety of technology sets (Web, mobile, desktop, microservices)
  • 4 years experience with Angular 2 (v12 or higher preferred) using Typescript-based web UI framework is a necessity and mandatory for this role.
  • Experience with Google Cloud Platform, Firestore, Cloud Functions, and Firebase is an advantage
  • Experience with JAVA/C#/SQL/JSON/XML development is beneficial
  • Strong understanding of application architecture principles, such as design patters, scalability, performance optimization, fault tolerance, security, and maintainability, with a proven ability to apply them in practical software development scenarios.
  • Proficiency in software design principles and best practices, including but not limited to SOLID principles, modular design, separation of concerns, design patterns, and code reuse.
  • Modern SDLC such as Agile methodology using Kanban and/or Scrum, is essential
  • Experience in working with remote teams is highly advantageous
  • Experience in healthcare is strongly preferred

Knowledge & Skills

  • The software development life-cycle, such as Agile methodology
  • Front and backend best practices
  • Systems Thinking – the ability to see how parts interact with the whole (big picture thinking)
  • Problem Solving
  • A keen eye for detail and ability to deliver user interface designs that both match requirements and provide a great customer experience

Technical competence

  • In-depth understanding of industry wide traditional enterprise (e.g. middleware,

application servers, relational databases), web, mobile, IoT and modern
technologies (e.g. NoSQL database, stream and data processing).

  • In depth understanding of technologies used in Organisation Practice and

Clinical systems:

? Angular 2 (Version 12+ preferrable)
? JavaScript/TypeScript & ES6
? HTML5/CSS3
? RxJS
? Functional programming principles
? Application architecture principles
? Software design principles and patterns

  • Advantageous

? Java or C# (Advantageous)
? ORM, such as Hibernate (Advantageous)
? Microsoft SQL (Advantageous)
? Microsoft IIS (Advantageous

Desired Skills:

  • Agile methodology
  • Front and backend best practices
  • JavaScript
  • TypeScript
  • HTML5 Development
  • Angular 2
  • Java
  • C#
  • Microsoft IIS
  • JSON

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years IT Networking
  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

