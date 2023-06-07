Senior Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Bryanston

The purpose of this role is to be part of the design and delivery of software solutions that innovatively and efficiently make our vision a reality, and delight our clients.

In the team, you will be exposed to cutting edge technologies and architecture, and work in an Agile environment.

A person in this role will;

develop, maintain, operate, optimise and troubleshoot the Organisation Cloud Platform. It will require someone willing and capable of embracing our full technology stack;

Elaborate and future co-create software design and design patterns.

Be instrumental in ensuring team’s compliance with the software design patterns and standards.

It will require someone willing and capable of embracing our full technology stack; as we strive to truly embrace the concept of a self organised team and minimise silos.

Description

develop, maintain, operate, optimise and troubleshoot the Organisation Cloud Platform.

Design patterns aligned with best practices, in particular specific to Angular, can be different technologies as well

Ensure application architecture and design compliance with industry best practices, coding standards, unit testing standards, exception handling standards, code/peer review process, defect management and development environments

Participate in code reviews to ensure code quality and adherence to coding standards

Qualifications & Experience

Tertiary degree (BS in Computer Science, Software Engineering, B.Com Informatics or other related technology degrees)

Minimum 8 years of experience (with strong advantage for candidates with 10+ years of experience) in the software development industry with both front-end development and back-end experience across a wide variety of technology sets (Web, mobile, desktop, microservices)

4 years experience with Angular 2 (v12 or higher preferred) using Typescript-based web UI framework is a necessity and mandatory for this role.

Experience with Google Cloud Platform, Firestore, Cloud Functions, and Firebase is an advantage

Experience with JAVA/C#/SQL/JSON/XML development is beneficial

Strong understanding of application architecture principles, such as design patters, scalability, performance optimization, fault tolerance, security, and maintainability, with a proven ability to apply them in practical software development scenarios.

Proficiency in software design principles and best practices, including but not limited to SOLID principles, modular design, separation of concerns, design patterns, and code reuse.

Modern SDLC such as Agile methodology using Kanban and/or Scrum, is essential

Experience in working with remote teams is highly advantageous

Experience in healthcare is strongly preferred

Knowledge & Skills

The software development life-cycle, such as Agile methodology

Front and backend best practices

Systems Thinking – the ability to see how parts interact with the whole (big picture thinking)

Problem Solving

A keen eye for detail and ability to deliver user interface designs that both match requirements and provide a great customer experience

Technical competence

In-depth understanding of industry wide traditional enterprise (e.g. middleware,

application servers, relational databases), web, mobile, IoT and modern

technologies (e.g. NoSQL database, stream and data processing).

In depth understanding of technologies used in Organisation Practice and

Clinical systems:

? Angular 2 (Version 12+ preferrable)

? JavaScript/TypeScript & ES6

? HTML5/CSS3

? RxJS

? Functional programming principles

? Application architecture principles

? Software design principles and patterns

Advantageous

? Java or C# (Advantageous)

? ORM, such as Hibernate (Advantageous)

? Microsoft SQL (Advantageous)

? Microsoft IIS (Advantageous

Desired Skills:

Agile methodology

Front and backend best practices

JavaScript

TypeScript

HTML5 Development

Angular 2

Java

C#

Microsoft IIS

JSON

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years IT Networking

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

