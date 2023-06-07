SENIOR FULL STACK SOFTWARE DEVELOPER – C# /ANGULAR /REACT /NODE /DEVOPS >> FOR TOP TELECOMS HOUSE IN CENTURION (REMOTE) @ R950K TO R1.1MIL at E – merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Centurion

NEW WORK IN for a veteran Full Stack Developer to produce scalable enterprise software solutions in a top telecoms hub. You’ll be part of a cross-functional team that’s responsible for the full software development life cycle, from conception to deployment. By nature I am looking for a team player with a knack for visual design and utility; well having the technical know-how in Agile methodologies, .NET, Angular, React, Node.js, and Azure DevOps.

The following will land you an interview:

You have 5 -10 years key experience as a full stack developer or similar role predominantly with C#

You have exposure to desktop and mobile applications

Some good exposure to multiple front-end languages and libraries (e.g. HTML/ CSS, Bootstrap, JavaScript, XML, jQuery, AngularJS).

You are skilled in JavaScript frameworks (e.g. jQuery, Angular, React or Node.js)

MS SQL / MySQL / MongoDB.

Web Server (e.g. IIS, Apache) and UI/UX design

Software Design Patterns

Experience in implementing Docker containerization technology strategies with Kubernetes

Experience with application deployment by using CI/CD

By nature you are a good communicator and Team Player, with good attention to detail and an analytical mind-set

Qualifications

A Degree in Computer Science, Statistics or relevant field is ideal but good experience in the above can overrule this.

Reference Number for this position is NF[Phone Number Removed]; which is a permanent position (remote mostly) offering a salary of R950k to [URL Removed] per annum, salary negotiable on experience. Contact Nicole Flatscher at [Email Address Removed], at [URL Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? e-Merge IT recruitment is a niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right people with the right companies, in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge IT website for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

C#

Jquery

Angular

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position